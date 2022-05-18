Former WWE writer on RAW star aligning with Finn Balor and AJ Styles

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Liv Morgan aligning herself with Finn Balor and AJ Styles on RAW.

After helping the former Bullet Club members during their tag match against Theory and Damian Priest at a live event last week, Morgan accompanied Balor and Styles to the win and watched them defeat Los Lotharios from ringside on RAW, making the alliance official.

Speaking about the trio on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he feels the group is heading towards a mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day at a premium live event:

"I thought there was a segment because there was going to be a six-man [mixed tag team match]. So I'm assuming that's what we're working towards. I've got to assume that's what they are working towards till maybe a pay-per-view or something [premium live event]. That was the only sense I could make out of it." (from 42:12 to 42:43)

Liv also took to Twitter to comment on her alliance. The former NXT star shared a picture of herself making the "Too Sweet" hand gesture with Styles and Balor on RAW, a sign famously used by members of the Bullet Club. Both AJ and Finn led the villainous faction during their time in NJPW.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles were victorious in their first match together

Finn Balor and AJ Styles joined forces earlier this month when the former Universal Champion came out to save The Phenomenal One from a beatdown at the hands of Edge and Damian Priest.

The duo, however, were outnumbered once again when Rhea Ripley joined the Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash, helping The Rated-R Superstar pick up another victory over Styles.

This monday, the former Bullet Club members wrestled their first match together as a team. The duo defeated Los Lotharios after which they were joined by Liv Morgan in celebrations.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor have been embroiled in a feud with Edge's villanious faction in recent weeks. The Phenomenal One has faced The Rated R Superstar twice, falling short on both occasions. This looks like it could be a long-term program.

