Former WWE writer says Paul Heyman has one way to find out who approved Tama Tonga's Bloodline inclusion

It's the season after WrestleMania in WWE, and The Bloodline story is still going strong, with Tama Tonga being the newest faction member. During a recent podcast episode, Freddie Prinze Jr. speculated on the endgame to the current arc, and how Paul Heyman can clear one big doubt in everyone's minds.

After losing his championship, Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE TV, and in his absence, Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken control of The Bloodline.

Solo is gradually showcasing more of himself as a performer and is even paying no heed to Paul Heyman's attempted interventions in recent weeks. While speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE personality explained that Paul Heyman could directly contact Roman Reigns and ask him whether Tama Tonga's Bloodline hiring had his green signal.

It has already been established that Reigns and Heyman are regularly in touch, and that could be a way of answering the question regarding the new Bloodline.

"This got me thinking, Paul Heyman, and this is all character and story stuff. If Paul Heyman's character has access to Roman Reigns, as you know he does, then he could find out if bringing Tama Tonga in was approved. If it wasn't approved by Roman Reigns, then this storyline wold be over," he said. [23:47 - 24:02]

Freddie Prinze Jr. explained that once it's known that Reigns wasn't the one to approve Tama Tonga's arrival, only one logical name could be the mastermind behind it all: The Rock.

The former WWE writer continued:

"So, my question is, who else could have approved it? And to me, the only answer is The Rock, which would mean The Rock is working against the machinations of what we know and understand as The Bloodline." [24:03 - 24:24]

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how WWE can set up the eventual Rock vs. Roman Reigns clash

The Bloodline angle has been credited with reviving the pro wrestling business, and WWE will likely continue it as long as possible.

The final destination, however, has always been a showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock, which also couldn't happen at WrestleMania 40 due to Cody Rhodes' quest for the world title.

Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that once Roman Reigns returns and confronts Solo Sikoa about the unforeseen changes to The Bloodline, Sikoa would unveil The Rock as the shot-caller in the scenario.

"When Roman does come back, 'He can say, 'What the hell! I didn't approve of any of this; why has Jimmy been smashed and buried someplace?' And then Solo can say, 'That's right. He did.' And then you hear the music, and The Rock comes out, and they have that match whenever that is going to be. But that's where my head went," he added. [From 24:26 onwards]

The Rock and Roman Reigns' singles match will be a huge deal for the WWE, but before they get there, fans will seemingly be treated to another epic saga involving the Samoans.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.