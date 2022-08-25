"They hated me" -- Former WWE writer says Triple H is playing to the 'marks' (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Triple H has a reason behind his approach towards the product, as he is catering to the 'marks'.

The Game took over as Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement last month. His regime has impressed fans so far and many have hailed him for recent booking decisions.

Russo believes Triple H wants to be appreciated by the "marks" and makes a decision that will get him over on "dirtsheets and social media." He talked about his time as a WWE writer and said that unlike The King of Kings, he never cared about their opinions and didn't "give them what they wanted":

"I saw it at NXT. There’s something about Triple H needing, wanting, enjoying, reveling in the love of the marks, the accolades of the marks. He’s literally playing to them. So, they put him over on the dirtsheets, they put him over on social media. I am telling you bro that’s what this is about. When we were writing this show, those people that he’s catering to hated me. They hated me with passion. The dirtsheets hated me. Why? Because I wasn’t giving them what they wanted." [54:00 – 55:02]

Russo went on to say that these fans believed wrestling was real and wanted "15-20 minute wrestling contests." He disclosed that he "didn't care what they had to say" because they were going to tune in on a weekly basis. Instead, the former WWE writer chose to focus on the masses who don't watch the show:

"The focus has to go on those that aren’t watching this show. The difference between me and Triple H is that I did not need the adulation of the marks. I couldn’t care less whether they loved me or hated me. My job was to get as many people to watch this show as possible. Period. End of story. I couldn’t care less if the marks loved me or hated me." [55:04 – 56:10]

Triple H's first message after taking over WWE creative

Triple H is widely credited for the success of NXT's Black and Gold days. Fans openly expressed their desire to watch him take complete control of WWE creative as well. Once he assumed responsibility, he opened up about his vision for the product.

The Game disclosed that he wants to "create iconic characters" by putting them in "amazing, fantastic storylines" and watch how the fans react to it all. Recent episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown have garnered well-deserved praise from fans and it will be exciting to see what's in store for the foreseeable future.

