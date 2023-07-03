Vince McMahon continues to make changes to WWE programming. Although the dreaded "tearing of the script" seems to have stopped, former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed a last-minute change that was made to RAW involving Seth Rollins on June 19.

The June 19 episode of RAW featured Seth Rollins, who was supposed to have a World Heavyweight Title open challenge, only to be assaulted by Finn Balor and further assaulted backstage. He then went on to defend the title successfully on NXT the next day against Bron Breakker.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outcasts, former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up on the reported change that Vince McMahon made on the June 19 episode of RAW and said that it made "zero sense."

"Remember at the end of the show it was like 'I can't compete tonight but I'm going to be there tomorrow' - why did that happen? Because Vince [McMahon] changed the entire first segment. Now he changed the first segment and there were other pieces after that which made zero sense." [2:25-2:47]

Vince McMahon is reportedly still making changes but remotely

It has come to the fore that McMahon is still active behind the scenes and makes changes without having to be physically present.

A report from Fightful around late May 2023 revealed that Vince McMahon has opted to work remotely to make changes so that people are less frustrated with him.

More details on Several talent have been told Vince McMahon has been making regular changes to WWE shows remotely, which they much prefer to him being backstage.More details on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers Several talent have been told Vince McMahon has been making regular changes to WWE shows remotely, which they much prefer to him being backstage.More details on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers https://t.co/ToYOoGrb6k

This is certainly a more interesting approach, and fans seem to be wary about what a "Vince show" looks like, as many have seemingly grown fond of Triple H's booking of the product.

