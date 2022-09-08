Former WWE writer shares details of alleged Drew McIntyre botch

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has shared some details of an alleged botch involving Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle.

McIntyre took on Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Clash At The Castle. The premium event was the first UK stadium show of the promotion in 30 years. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was on the line in Drew's best-ever chance to beat the Tribal Chief. Despite having the whole crowd on his side and scoring some close near-falls, the debut of Solo Sikoa saw Drew once again lose to Reigns. It also meant that the UK crowd at the Principality Stadium went home unhappy.

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury also got in the ring following the match and sang with McIntyre in a bizarre show-closing segment. Former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. gave some alleged information on the ending during the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast. Prinze Jr. claimed that the segment was not supposed to air, but that someone forgot to stop rolling.

"The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut, I know this for a fact. I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running and all of a sudden Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang 'Sweet Caroline' after a loss. It was so weird." Freddie said (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

WrestlingWithFreddie @WWFreddiePod #aewdynamite



speakpipe.com/wrestlingwithf… We want to hear from you guys, next week we go back to our normal recordings, outside of ppv stuff, and we want to know about your thoughts on the PPV's the Scrum, and on #wweraw We want to hear from you guys, next week we go back to our normal recordings, outside of ppv stuff, and we want to know about your thoughts on the PPV's the Scrum, and on #wweraw #aewdynamite speakpipe.com/wrestlingwithf…

It is important to note that there is no confirmation as to whether this is the case or not.

What's next for Drew McIntyre in WWE?

After once again coming up short in his pursuit to win the company's top title and a victory over Roman Reigns, it's unlikely that Drew will get another title match any time soon.

Instead, McIntyre may opt to feud with the recently returned Karrion Kross, who attacked The Scottish Warrior upon his re-debut. He also threw a water bottle at Drew during the Clash At The Castle main event.

With such a raucous and genuine reaction for the former WWE Champion in Cardiff, this certainly won't be the last time that we get to see Drew McIntyre in WWE's main event.

What do you make of Freddie Prinze Jr's insider information? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Recommended Video: 5 WWE Superstars who almost won WWE Money in the Bank contract

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil