Former WWE writer talks about working with the late Sid Vicious (Exclusive)

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of WWE legend Sid Vicious, who passed away last night. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo also paid tribute to the late legend, detailing his experience of working with the multi-time world champion.

Sid Vicious, also known as Sycho Sid, was a prominent name in the pro wrestling fraternity in the 1990s. He also worked with WWE in two separate stints. However, both of his runs with the Stamford-based company were very brief.

While speaking about the legendary star on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo revealed that Sid Vicious used to walk out if he did not like his booking.

"Sid was one of those guys: ‘If I am unhappy, I don’t like the payoff, I don’t like the creative, I am going home.’ He was just one of those guys because everybody knows it was absolutely true. Sid loved playing softball. So it was like, ‘Bro, I am not happy with the payoff, I am not happy with the creative, I don't really think I should be doing the job.’ Sid went home and played softball. That’s what he did," Vince Russo said. [6:16 - 6:48]

The former WWE head writer added that he has respect for people like Sid who air their grievances if they have a problem with their direction.

"I really respect those people. These days, everybody is doing what the office tells them to do, whether it’s good, bad, or different until it kills their freaking careers. Back then bro, the boys were much, much, much more protective of their careers," Vince Russo said. [6:50 - 7:18]

The news of Sid's demise was shared by his son, Gunnar Eudy, on Facebook. Love and tribute have been pouring in for the late WWE legend and his family since the unfortunate update.

