Former WWE writer tweets his take on John Cena backstage segment on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz has taken to social media to give his opinion on a RAW backstage segment featuring John Cena and Seth Rollins.

Gerwitz worked on WWE's creative team between 1999 and 2015, and even made it to the head of RAW's creative team during his tenure. Since departing the company, he's made his home in TV writing. He's even served as both a writer and producer on the NBC sitcom Young Rock, loosely based on the childhood and career of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

On the latest edition of WWE's flagship show, 16-time world champion John Cena returned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut in the company. He featured in a number of segments on the show, but it was his backstage interaction with Seth Rollins that caught Gerwitz's attention.

The veteran writer wished Cena many happy returns on his momentous occasion, making mention of the polarizing fan reaction that the Leader of the Cenation has received in his career. He also called Cena "the genuine article":

"Do you remember that time our top babyface was booed mercilessly by thousands of people every night for a solid 8 years because he was…I don’t know… kind of nice to children? Congrats on 20 incredible years @JohnCena - the genuine article."

What was the fan reaction to Gerwitz's John Cena tweet?

The WWE Universe has also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the former WWE writer's tweet.

One user claimed that Gerwitz was wrong in his explanations for fans booing Cena throughout his career:

Another fan shared these thoughts, instead blaming poor creative for the boos:

Another claimed that Gerwitz had misunderstood the Cena character:

Jon Ledford @JonLedford @bfg728 @JohnCena Only a wwe writer could completely misunderstand a character like this. They booed because they were tired of him predictably winning every feud while every guy on the roster had to put him over and always lose the feud to him. We love Cena but we got tired of Hogan-style booking @bfg728 @JohnCena Only a wwe writer could completely misunderstand a character like this. They booed because they were tired of him predictably winning every feud while every guy on the roster had to put him over and always lose the feud to him. We love Cena but we got tired of Hogan-style booking

Another shared an image of some of Cena's old match previews, implying that creative for the 16-time champ was stale at times:

It will be interesting to see when John Cena will return to the ring. You can read more about the Leader of the Cenation by clicking right here.

