"I have no clue"- Former WWE writer on the upcoming match between Mustafa Ali and Theory (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing rivalry between Mustafa Ali and Theory.

The two RAW Stars have been at each other's throats since Ali made his return to the company to challenge Theory for his coveted title. However, the former NXT Star has played his cards right and has been able to come out on top every time. The duo will face off for the United States Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Speaking about the feud on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed that it's tough to predict a winner at the upcoming premium live event:

"I used to be able to know exactly what they're going to do, but I don't have the slightest clue anymore about who they're going to put over and why they're gonna put them over. I have no clue. I can't imagine just putting the belt on Theory that they would take it off him. But, who knows?" said Russo. [from 49:22 to 49:40]

Theory defeated Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW this week

Mustafa Ali stunned the pro wrestling fraternity last month as he returned to WWE after publicly requesting his release from the company a few months back.

The former 205 Live star wasted no time in making his intentions clear as he challenged Theory for the United States Championship. However, the rising star declined the challenge on multiple occasions, stating that Ali does not deserve a shot at the title.

Other than dealing with Theory and The Miz, Mustafa Ali has also been embroiled in a feud with Ciampa, who has attacked him from behind on multiple occasions.

After beating Ali a few weeks back with a little assistance from The Miz, Ciampa once again locked horns with the former Retribution leader on RAW this week. However, the match between the two was soon interrupted by Theory, who pushed Ali from the top rope, causing disqualification.

The United States Champion continued to attack Ali after the match and told him that he can now have his United States Championship match. The former NXT Star was then able to pick up a victory.

However, Theory's victory celebration didn't last long as WWE Official Adam Pearce came out to announce that the two men will once again cross paths at Hell in a Cell.

