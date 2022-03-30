“He spent like 40 years of his life fighting” - Former WWE writer on Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Jon Rineman was full of praise for Vince McMahon, stating that the latter is always looking at ways to improve his business.

Vince McMahon, who turned 76 last year, is responsible for growing WWE from a regional organization to the global empire it is today.

Speaking about his former boss with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Rineman detailed that McMahon had to wait almost 40 years to truly taste the fruits of his success.

Rineman also compared the WWE CEO to famous comedian Larry David, stating that both men are always pushing themselves to the absolute limit:

"People forget. He being Vince, 40 years old, first WrestleMania," said Jon. "He's talked about it. He went bankrupt a bunch of times. He spent like 40 years of his life fighting and just trying to stay afloat. He was older than I am now. The other person that comes to mind like that is Larry David because he was the same age when Seinfeld hit. They say the same thing about Larry David, that he's always got the notepad. The kind of people that are just always like, 'I gotta have more, I gotta write more and I gotta keep doing it,' and it's just awesome." [29:39 to 30:34]

Vince McMahon met with Seth Rollins before WWE RAW to discuss WrestleMania plans

Prior to this week's Monday Night RAW, Vince McMahon met with Seth Rollins. The latter had been making bold claims that there would be no RAW if he didn't get his WrestleMania moment.

In a funny and bizarre segment, the boss told Rollins that all he had to do was ask if he wanted to be on the WrestleMania card so badly.

McMahon also assured The Visionary that he will get his match at The Showcase of The Immortals, against a mystery opponent. The WWE CEO's words were met with immense enthusiasm from Rollins, who jumped on his boss' table to celebrate.

Rollins, along with the WWE Universe, will not know who the opponent will be until the event itself.

