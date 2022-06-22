“I just always found that creepy” - Former WWE writer on some of Vince McMahon’s questionable actions

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon involving himself in sexual angles with female stars on WWE programming.

The former WWE Chairman has had storylines in the past where he was romantically involved with Candice Michelle, Sable, Stacy Keibler, Torrie Wilson, and Trish Stratus. This, however, did not sit well with Russo, who was the company's head writer during the late 1990s.

Speaking about the matter in an interview with Wrestle Buddy, Russo detailed that he always found Vince McMahon booking himself in sexual angles with the divas "creepy."

"The one thing Vince [McMahon] did that was always a little bit strange behavior to me and I'm going to be honest with you, not only was it strange, it was kind of creepy," said Russo. "The way he always used to write the shows with him involved with the divas and kissing the divas and there being sexual overtones and all that."

The former WWE writer added that he never would have booked himself into such storylines:

"I've got to be honest and I could be completely wrong here, but even when that was happening, there was really a sense that Vince was getting off on it. Trish Stratus and all the sexuality. At that point, Vince is in his late 50s or 60s and that was always very creepy to me because as a head writer, as somebody who's been on television, I would have never written myself in those situations," Russo continued. (From 7:07 to 8:24)

Vince Russo also commented former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's recent controversy

Vince McMahon recently stepped back from his position as WWE CEO and Chairman amid allegations of misconduct. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Mr. McMahon paid a settlement of around $3 million to a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

In the same interview, Vince Russo stated that the news didn't come as a shock to him because he always found McMahon's behavior with female stars inappropriate.

"You know, when Vince was going down that road, I just always found it creepy, it looked like he was getting off on it. And when you look at the allegations now, it's not like I read this and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe that.' I mean, I can believe it. I wasn't surprised by these things at all," said Russo. (From 9:27 to 9:51)

The former WWE CEO made yet another appearance on TV programming during this week’s episode RAW to hype John Cena's upcoming return to the company. He was also present on SmackDown last week as he made a brief cameo.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Wrestle Buddy with h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

