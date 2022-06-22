"Going to blow up in his face" - Former WWE writer on what Vince McMahon is doing wrong now

Former WWE personality Vince Russo thinks that Vince McMahon shouldn't appear on television as other cases could be brought up to open a "Pandora's box" against him.

McMahon stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of WWE after investigations unearthed his $3 million payment to a former employee as a possible cover-up for an alleged affair. Reports disclosed that McMahon had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the employee, leading the Board of Directors to investigate other NDAs.

Discussing the situation with Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo felt that McMahon should lay low until the dust settles over the recent investigation.

"This opens up a Pandora's box, because now, if there is more than one NDAs, people are going to come out of the woodwork with their stories. Now, does the Ashley Massaro case get brought up again? There are so many things that can come out of this one small incident." [From 3:55-4:21]

Recalling McMahon's back-to-back appearances on SmackDown and RAW, Russo opined that the former CEO shouldn't be on TV because more cases could break out.

"That's why I think Vince going out there being Vince, really playing this down and really now taking it seriously, I just don't know if he's looking at the big picture. This one very small problem is going to blow up in his face. I don't know if I'd be going out on TV shows, jumping from the steps to the floor, talking about us all in this 'together.'" [From 4:23 to 4:59]

Russo noted that if he were in McMahon's situation, he'd be "laying very low right now."

Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon's WWE SmackDown appearance reportedly wasn't positive

Reports after last week's SmackDown indicated that some employees weren't pleased with McMahon's appearance on the show.

The former WWE Chairman's appearance, just days after his scandal broke, was "tone-deaf and embarrassing," according to a current star.

Last week, McMahon was reportedly in a happy mood backstage on the blue brand and was still in charge of the creative aspect of the show. He also appeared on this week's RAW to hype up John Cena's appearance next Monday.

Only time will tell if Russo is right about other NDAs. For now, fans will have to check out the latest proceedings to stay up to date on the investigations.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Wrestle Buddy and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far