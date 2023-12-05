Former WWE writer wants Becky Lynch to feature in controversial wrestling tournament on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Becky Lynch and Nia Jax should resolve their differences in a tournament similar to the Brawl for All.

On this week's episode of RAW, Jax made quick work of Shayna Baszler in a singles contest. Baszler caught her in the Karifuda Clutch, but she escaped and planted her opponent with the Annihilator. After the match, Becky came out and confronted the Irresistible Force.

This week on the Legion of RAW podcast, Russo recalled how their rivalry started a few years ago when Jax broke Becky's nose. He suggested that WWE should have the two stars in a shoot fight like the Brawl for All and let the two women settle their differences once and for all.

"I was just watching an Attitude Era show... This was the introduction of the Brawl for All. So, since Nia Jax busted Becky Lynch's nose, let's go to that. That'll be different. Let's go to that," said Russo. [From 18:24 onwards]

It seems like WWE is building up to a huge matchup between Jax and Lynch. It will be interesting to see how this story shapes up in the coming weeks.

