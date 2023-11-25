Former Wyatt Family member announces appearance for Survivor Series weekend wrestling event

A former Wyatt Family member recently announced an appearance for the Survivor Series weekend wrestling event. The name in question is Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard.

Rowan made his debut on the December 12, 2012, episode of NXT, where he was introduced as a member of The Wyatt Family and the "second son" of the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, with the late Luke Harper being the "first son." The faction also included Braun Strowman in 2015.

However, Erick Rowan was released from his WWE contract in April 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. He now performs for different independent promotions.

Rowan recently took to Twitter to announce that he will be at the WrestleCade event on the same day as the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

"I’ll be @WrestleCade Tomorrow Nov 25 from 10am - 230pm in Winston-Salem NC," Rowan shared.

A former Wyatt Family member might show up at WWE Survivor Series 2023

A former Wyatt Family member, Braun Strowman, has been out injured for quite some time. He was last seen on WWE television on the May 1, 2023, episode of RAW, where he teamed up with Ricochet to go against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis.

The star unfortunately sustained an injury to his neck during the bout, which sidelined him for a long time. However, Strowman recently shared great news regarding his recovery. You can read more about it here.

Braun Strowman might finally make his return to WWE TV at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on November 25, 2023.

The fans are eagerly waiting to witness the former Wyatt Family member inside the ring once again. It remains to be seen if he is fully fit to compete and what WWE has planned for his future.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton has fully recovered from his injury and is set to team up with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to go against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023.

