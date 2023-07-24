Formerly released star says he was 'threatened' to rejoin WWE

In the pro wrestling journey for any athlete, WWE is the dream destination. Recently, Eric Young revealed how Impact Wrestling's president threatened to punch him if he didn't accept the offer to return to the global juggernaut.

Eric Young, who dominated Impact Wrestling for a very long period, signed with WWE's developmental brand in 2016. The 43-year-old star had a good run with the company as he won NXT Tag Team Championship before getting released in 2020. However, he re-signed with Stamford-based promotion at the end of 2022, only to ask for his release after a few months.

Speaking about the recent turn of events on Busted Open Radio, Eric Young revealed that while he did not want to return to WWE, Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore pressurized him to return.

"I talked to Scott before leaving last time and I didn't want to leave then. It's a wild thing, and Scott himself, who is a very honest person and a blunt person, he goes, 'I'll punch you if you don't leave.' Those were his words. And I don't think he would have, but he might have tried, you never know. He's a bit of a wild man." (H/T wrestlinginc)

Eric Young recently commented on his departure from WWE

Eric Young's return to his old hunting ground did not go according to plan, as the star ended up leaving the promotion without making a single appearance. While it was recently reported that the company had huge plans in store for him, the 43-year-old did not want to work under Vince McMahon and decided to ask for his release.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion recently talked about his departure from WWE in a recent interview. Check out his comments:

"I was under contract at the other place. I signed up for one thing and it turned into something completely different. Personally, professionally, and more importantly for me, morally, I just couldn't work there anymore. If you're a wrestling fan and you know what's going on, it was not a super difficult choice for me, to be honest. It was a dream come true, going back, the contract was fantastic and all this other stuff, and what I was poised to do on the TV show was excellent, but in the end, I would have had to answer to somebody that I'm just not willing to do."

Eric Young showed up at the Slammiversary event of Impact Wrestling as soon as his non-compete was over. He joined Scott D'Amore as his mystery partner.