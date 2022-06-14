WWE allegedly forced four superstars to get haircuts due to Triple H

Rene Dupree claims four WWE Superstars drastically changed their appearances in the early 2000s because they looked too similar to Triple H.

Christian, Stevie Richards, Test, and Val Venis initially had long hair in WWE before cutting off their locks. At the time, Triple H was one of the most high-profile talents with long hair.

Speaking to Richards on his “Cafe de Rene” podcast, former WWE star Dupree alleged that Vince McMahon’s son-in-law was responsible for their hairstyle changes.

“Dude, it was because of the son-in-law, right?” Dupree said. “Test, Christian, yourself, a bunch of guys were forced to cut their hair, right? Val…” [0:20-0:31]

Christian initially refused to change his hairstyle when asked to do so by WWE’s higher-ups. He eventually ditched his long hair in 2003 during his run as a singles competitor on RAW.

Stevie Richards’ thoughts on cutting his Triple H-esque hair

While Christian had reservations about changing his appearance, Richards had no problem switching to a different look.

The 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion thought his short hairstyle complemented the heel persona he played as the leader of the villainous Right to Censor group.

“I think I had the best spot to get the haircut or at least the biggest reason, because those guys were all still in the same kind of persona,” Richards said. “My whole thing was going from the long-haired kid to being this conservative cult leader.” [0:32-0:49]

The Game underwent a transformation of his own in 2012 when he cut off his signature ponytail. He later explained that he now chooses to shave his head simply because he wants to save time.

