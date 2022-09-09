Details on the "horrible" notes Drew McIntyre received during his first run with WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared interesting details of the backstage notes Drew McIntyre used to receive during his first run with WWE.

While his current tenure with the global juggernaut has paid rich dividends, The Scottish Warrior's first run with the company was a crushing disappointment. Despite being dubbed "The Chosen One," Drew McIntyre's booking left plenty to be desired, leading to his eventual release from the company in 2014.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled McIntyre receiving notes over his accent. He stated that although Vince McMahon thought highly of McIntyre, he was handed notes to tone down his Scottish accent every week before he appeared on TV.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes it was the most "horrible" kind of feedback someone could give as it could take a toll on the receiver's confidence.

"Vince comes out and deems him the golden one, the next guy. And then every single week at TV, he would get the same note right before he would have to go on camera, ‘Try not to have a Scottish accent.’ Which is the most horrible note you could ever give a human being in their life, especially right before they’re going on live or taped television or backstage segment, and it was the only thing in his head.” said Prinze Jr. (H/T - 411mania)

Freddie Prinze Jr. also spoke about his conversations with Drew McIntyre over the notes.

Furthermore, the former WWE writer also opened up about his conversations with Drew McIntyre to help him stay in good spirits. Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that The Scottish Warrior's confidence took a hit due to this, which he only found back after finding immense success in other promotions after being released by WWE.

“I would tell him two words after that all the time, ‘Supreme confidence, Drew, supreme confidence, common man, don’t listen to that nonsense, supreme confidence.’ ‘Oh no, my accent.’ I remember I said, ‘You don’t think Braveheart made a bazillion dollars? Nobody cares!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, my boss cares.’ And that’s a tough argument to make, so it was real tough on this kid. He eventually got let go and he had to kind of discover himself through other promotions like TNA, I think he went to Japan for a little bit, and then eventually he becomes this huge star in these companies.” added Freddie Prinze Jr.

Drew McIntyre failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022. He's now rumored to now kickstart a full-fledged feud with Karrion Kross on Friday Night SmackDown, including a main event match at Extreme Rules on October 8th.

