Friday Night SmackDown's recent episode "sucked," says ex-WWE writer Vince Russo

This week's WWE SmackDown was live from Bologna, Italy, as the promotion continued its Europe Tour. While the show contained many segments that built towards WrestleMania 41, a former writer heavily criticized the show.

On Friday Night SmackDown, the show began with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens confronting each other. The blue brand also hosted a United States Championship number one contender match between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman which was won by the latter via a DQ. Towards the end, a segment between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins all but confirmed they will be battling each other at WrestleMania 41. Vince Russo was not a fan of the show.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt this episode of the Nick Aldis-led brand "sucked." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Russo wrote that the matches did not have any story and that the entrances were too long.

"Let's just say it---so it's out there . . . . @WWE SmackDown---S-U-C-K-E-D. I am so freakin' sick and tired of LONG-A*S ENTRANCES, SING-A-LONGS, Match after Match after Match---with no story. Somebody needs to tell Ari and TKO that unlike UFC---WWE IS NOT REAL."

You can check Vince Russo's post on X here.

Vince Russo recently called out WWE for their promotional strategies surrounding John Cena

On April 18, wrestling fans will have a chance to have dinner with 16-time World Champion John Cena, the promotion announced. This dinner will take place at a five-star restaurant and will be priced at $25,000 per person.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo broke down this promotional strategy by the Stamford-based promotion and called them 'greedy' for it.

"This company, since TKO, Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, whoever took over, are the greediest b*stards in the world. And I cannot tell you, bro, how many friends I have that are fathers whose kids love their wrestling and say, 'Vince, I can't afford to bring them to a WWE event anymore. They priced us out, I can't afford to go anymore.'" [From 3:38 onwards]

After the dinner on April 18, fans will have the chance to see top wrestlers competing at WrestleMania 41. This event will take place over two days.

Cena will be in action on Night 2 of the Show of Shows. It remains to be seen whether he can emerge with the Undisputed WWE Title.

