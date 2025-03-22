  • home icon
  Wrestling veteran exposes WWE's shocking John Cena promotion; calls them "greediest b*stards in the world" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran exposes WWE’s shocking John Cena promotion; calls them "greediest b*stards in the world" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 08:02 GMT
John Cena during his recent appearance on RAW
John Cena during his recent appearance on RAW [Image: WWE.com]

The WWE Universe will have the unique opportunity to meet John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 41. Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently broke down the announcement to discuss it in detail.

WWE recently announced an exclusive opportunity for fans to have lunch with John Cena on April 18 at a five-star restaurant in Las Vegas, priced at $25,000 per person. Mike Johnson of PWInsider first reported the news, clarifying that Cena will not be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event as was earlier announced. Later, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed the legitimacy of the news.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo lashed out at the Stamford-based company for their greedy promotional schemes. He revealed how many of his friends can't take their kids to WWE events because the ticket prices are too high. The former head writer also pointed out that Vince McMahon had never ripped off fans this way during his time at the helm:

"This company, since TKO, Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, whoever took over, are the greediest b*stards in the world. And I cannot tell you, bro, how many friends I have that are fathers whose kids love their wrestling and say, 'Vince, I can't afford to bring them to a WWE event anymore. They priced us out, I can't afford to go anymore.'" [From 3:38 onwards]
John Cena is currently gearing up for a huge WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes. The Franchise Player will go for the elusive 17th World Championship against The American Nightmare in the main event of The Show of Shows.

