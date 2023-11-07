"From the Desert to the Beach" - WWE legend thanks Roman Reigns after his win over LA Knight at Crown Jewel

WWE legend and Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent a message to Roman Reigns after Crown Jewel.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. The closing moments of the match were quite controversial, as Jimmy Uso's interference played a major role in Reigns' victory.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman acknowledged The Tribal Chief and thanked him, courtesy of a short message.

"From the Desert to the Beach. Thank you my Tribal Chief!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's message to Reigns:

LA Knight spoke about Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns before WWE Crown Jewel

In the lead-up to WWE Crown Jewel, LA Knight spoke about Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns and claimed that The Wise Man was aware of the threat that the 41-year-old possessed.

While things didn't exactly turn out the way Knight would've hoped for, he did push Reigns to his limits at Crown Jewel. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Megastar previously said:

"Paul Heyman, he's gonna do everything he can do, you know why? Because he saw from the beginning, he saw the acclivity of LA Knight, he saw me making that climb, making that walk toward his prize, toward his boy [Roman Reigns], toward the WWE Championship and he saw, 'We gotta problem here, we gotta do something about this.' I am sure he's gonna do every little thing he can to keep me away from that."

At Crown Jewel, Knight earned his first shot at a world title. He came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Unfortunately for him, interferences from Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline led to yet another victory for The Tribal Chief.

