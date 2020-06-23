FTR, Alexa Bliss, many AEW and WWE stars react to Sasha Banks - Sammy Guevara controversy

Kenny Omega, Big Swole, Bayley and many other stars have also reacted to the controversy and Sasha Banks' statement.

AEW also released a statement following Sammy Guevara and Sasha Banks' reactions.

An old video from 2016 in which Sammy Guevara made some offensive comments about Sasha Banks resurfaced earlier today, and the AEW Star was subjected to online vitriol from the pro wrestling community.

Sammy Guevara released a statement in which he apologized to Sasha Banks and stated that he'd learned a big lesson after talking to her earlier in the day.

The WWE Superstar also released a very classy statement in which she revealed her intolerant stance on Guevara's comments, even if they were meant to be a joke. Banks revealed that she had an open discussion with Sammy, and he apologized to her during the conversation. Banks called for everyone to be accountable for the words they chose and said that we all have to change as a society and engage in discussions that will eliminate such issues.

Many AEW and WWE Superstars reacted to Sasha Banks' statement, and we've compiled them all below.

AEW's Big Swole reacted to Sammy's comments and said that he was wrong on his part to say the things that he did.

Wait what.....why every time I get on here there is a fire? Sammy was wrong, period. — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 22, 2020

Swole also reacted to Banks' statement and was glad at how the entire situation was handled.

I'm glad this has been handled. Please everyone be mindful of what you say.



And also ARREST the officers who KILLED #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/iZpwOJIDa8 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 22, 2020

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, who share a close bond with Sasha Banks from working together in WWE, also reacted to her statement. Harwood stated that Banks is her daughter's role model and he's proud of the WWE Superstar.

My girl. My daughter’s role model. I’m proud of her, everyday. https://t.co/byTKBiGfe4 — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 22, 2020

I ❤️ Sasha — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 22, 2020

Kenny Omega retweeted Sasha Banks' statement which further proved that even though they work for promotions that are currently warring against each other, AEW and WWE stars will come together to stand up for the right cause.

The Bucks and I have decided to hold off on releasing #BTE today. We hope to be back some day in the near future. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 22, 2020

WWE Superstars react to the controversy and Sasha Banks' statement

Coming to the WWE roster, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Simone Johnson shared their views on the Sasha Banks - Sammy Guevara situation. Check out what the Superstars had to say:

Well said. 👏🏼💙 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) June 22, 2020

Well said @SashaBanksWWE🤍 Thinking of you & very proud of you. https://t.co/aY7BsJ8QKk — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) June 22, 2020

Looking forward to the day I can wake up, check social media and not be disappointed in humanity. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 22, 2020

don’t make rape jokes

don’t be racist

don’t be homophobic

don’t be transphobic

don’t be horrible

mind your business

be kind to people

wear a mask

wash your hands



& remember wrestling should be a safe space for EVERYONE. — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) June 22, 2020

Sasha is a Queen.



If anyone thinks that subject is ok to “joke” about, you are severely misinformed. — ℭ𝔞𝔭 𝔎𝔬𝔱𝔞 (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 22, 2020

Never agreed with anything more. We need change and although I don’t like waking up to horrifying headlines everyday on this damn app, conversation and accountability need to be had in order to create any kind of change. R*pe is not a joke ever. https://t.co/TCTnXQHvnf — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 22, 2020

As noted earlier, AEW released an official statement in which the promotion announced the indefinite suspension of Sammy Guevara. The AEW star will undergo sensitivity training, and the promotion will take re-evaluate his status in the company in due time.