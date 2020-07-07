AEW's Dax Harwood upset at Randy Orton teaming up with Zelina Vega's stable on WWE RAW

Randy Orton joined forces with Andrade and Angel Garza to take on Big Show and The Viking Raiders.

One of Orton's former stablemates didn't seem too thrilled at Orton's newfound alliance.

Orton with Zelina Vega's stable

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton came face to face with Angel Garza and Andrade, with whom he later teamed up in a 6-Man Tag Team match against Big Show and The Viking Raiders. The match ended with Orton dropping Erik with a devastating RKO and picking up the win for his team.

Following their victory, the villainous trio stood tall on the ramp, while Big Show and The Viking Raiders looked on helplessly. Soon after the match was done and dusted with, former WWE Superstar Scott Dawson, a.k.a. Dax Harwood took to Twitter and reacted to Orton's newfound alliance.

Harwood seemed upset at Orton joining hands with Vega's stable on tonight's episode of RAW, and hinted that it marked the end of The Revival's association with The Viper. Check out the tweet below:

Randy Orton and FTR had a brief run together back in 2019

Fans who kept up with FTR during the final few months of their WWE run, might remember that the duo had a brief stint with Randy Orton on SmackDown, following SummerSlam 2019. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Orton got into a rivalry with The New Day, and although Randy Orton failed to defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE title, The Revival did manage to put down Big E and Xavier Woods to win the Tag Team titles at Clash of Champions.

The alliance came to an end when Orton was moved to WWE RAW as part of the WWE Draft.