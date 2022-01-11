"Don’t forget to invite us" - AEW superstars weigh in on interaction between MJF and Happy Corbin

If Happy Corbin and MJF are going out for steak, they better not forget FTR.

Over the weekend, MJF and Corbin had a fun back and forth on social media about going out for steaks and renting out a restaurant so no fans could be around to bother them.

This got a response from All Elite Wrestling's Dax Harwood of the tag team FTR earlier this morning. He asked MJF and Corbin not to forget to invite them if they head out for a steak dinner, tweeting out a photo and message:

"@BaronCorbinWWE @The_MJF Don't forget to invite us."

Happy Corbin misses his friends in FTR

While MJF has yet to respond to the tweet from his friends in The Pinnacle, Corbin was all too happy to reply to both with a GIF with the words, "Yes. Yes. A thousand times yes."

It's clear that Corbin formed a good bond and friendship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler while they were in WWE as the tag team, The Revival. While Corbin finds himself currently paired up with Madcap Moss on Friday nights, one can't help but wonder if an alliance with FTR and Corbin would be much more entertaining.

If these four men ever do get together to eat steak together, fans would probably never hear about it. However, it's fun to imagine what it would be like to see these four men interact with one another on WWE or AEW television.

What do you make of the online interaction between FTR, MJF, and Happy Corbin? Would you like to see these four men together on television in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

