  "Fueling TKO's cancerous greed," "High ticket prices here to stay" - WWE fans left angry after fan buys Crown Jewel memorabilia for insane price

"Fueling TKO's cancerous greed," "High ticket prices here to stay" - WWE fans left angry after fan buys Crown Jewel memorabilia for insane price

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:32 GMT
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE fans. [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE fans were left fuming after a fan bought a Crown Jewel memorabilia for an insane price. The Stamford-based recent premium live event was held in Perth, Australia, and had a lot of talking points.

The opening match saw Bronson Reed face Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. The match plunged into chaos after Bron Breakker and The Usos interfered. The finish saw Jey Uso accidentally Spear Reigns through a table, allowing Aus-Zilla to take advantage and win the contest.

Now, it has emerged that the two halves of the table were purchased by fans, with each half going for an astonishing $2500. A video of the fan who purchased one half of the table, signed by Jey Uso, was shared online. This led to the fans criticizing the purchase, saying this is the reason why TKO won't lower ticket prices.

"This is just fueling TKO's cancerous greed. F*cking idiots," a fan wrote.

More such reactions followed as fans were worried that such moves won't change TKO's stance on high ticket prices. Check out the rest of the reactions below:

Notably, the other half of the table was signed by Bronson Reed and went for the same price.

WWE isn't bringing down ticket prices anytime soon

The high price of tickets for WWE shows has been a bone of contention for the fans for some time. A fan also confronted company president Nick Khan over it, but it looks like there won't be any drastic change in the near future.

Recently, TKO's Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro addressed the ticket prices and hinted they could skyrocket further.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference last month, Shapiro said that WWE had work to do on "ticket yield" compared to UFC.

He said there is a lot of room to maximize the opportunity since previous owner Vince McMahon was "primarily pricing tickets for families."

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
