"Fueling TKO's cancerous greed," "High ticket prices here to stay" - WWE fans left angry after fan buys Crown Jewel memorabilia for insane price

WWE fans were left fuming after a fan bought a Crown Jewel memorabilia for an insane price. The Stamford-based recent premium live event was held in Perth, Australia, and had a lot of talking points.The opening match saw Bronson Reed face Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. The match plunged into chaos after Bron Breakker and The Usos interfered. The finish saw Jey Uso accidentally Spear Reigns through a table, allowing Aus-Zilla to take advantage and win the contest.Now, it has emerged that the two halves of the table were purchased by fans, with each half going for an astonishing $2500. A video of the fan who purchased one half of the table, signed by Jey Uso, was shared online. This led to the fans criticizing the purchase, saying this is the reason why TKO won't lower ticket prices.&quot;This is just fueling TKO's cancerous greed. F*cking idiots,&quot; a fan wrote.More such reactions followed as fans were worried that such moves won't change TKO's stance on high ticket prices. Check out the rest of the reactions below:POPCORNSTUNTONTHESEHOESWALKEMTODOWNTOHELLYHELLHELL @ThisUnknownLeeLINK@usos_cautionary high ticket prices are here to stay 🔥MaxWrestling @MaxWrestling1LINK@usos_cautionary This mf is why TKO won’t ever drop their prices 😭Jesse Banks @JeyedoubleseLINK@usos_cautionary As fans we can all blame this guy for why WWE will continue to raise prices. As long as idiots like this guy is spending nothing will change 🤦🏾‍♂️💗 𝕁𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕚𝕣𝕒(𝒮𝒽𝑜𝓇𝓉𝓎 )💗 @octubershortyLINK@usos_cautionary Insane 😭😭Jay Vawn @K1NGVAWNLINK@usos_cautionary He should have brought stock in TKONotably, the other half of the table was signed by Bronson Reed and went for the same price.WWE isn't bringing down ticket prices anytime soonThe high price of tickets for WWE shows has been a bone of contention for the fans for some time. A fan also confronted company president Nick Khan over it, but it looks like there won't be any drastic change in the near future.Recently, TKO's Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro addressed the ticket prices and hinted they could skyrocket further.Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference last month, Shapiro said that WWE had work to do on &quot;ticket yield&quot; compared to UFC.He said there is a lot of room to maximize the opportunity since previous owner Vince McMahon was &quot;primarily pricing tickets for families.&quot;