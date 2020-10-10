Full Round 1 WWE Draft results revealed on SmackDown

WWE Draft 2020 is officially here as night one of the annual extravaganza has begun on Friday Night SmackDown tonight. The WWE Draft 2020 is hosted by WWE's Chief Brand Officer and on-screen authority figure, Stephanie McMahon, who kicked things off tonight by announcing the first five picks of WWE Draft 2020.

Note: For every three picks for Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown gets two picks.

Round 1 results of WWE Draft 2020

The overall No.1 pick at WWE Draft 2020 was none other than the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who was picked up by Monday Night RAW and will continue his reign on the Red brand.

The second pick of WWE Draft 2020 and the first for Friday Night SmackDown was the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been doing an amazing job on the Blue brand and will continue to dominate the main event scene on Friday nights.

Next, Monday Night RAW picked the RAW Women's Champion, Asuka. Since the departure of Becky Lynch earlier this year, Asuka has been the top female Superstar on the Red brand.

In the first big shocker of the WWE Draft 2020, SmackDown picked up the "Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. There's no confirmation as of yet of whether this would lead to the end of his feud with the Mysterio family.

The last pick of round of WWE Draft 2020 was The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander). The faction will remain on Monday Night RAW.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further results of the draft and coverage of SmackDown.