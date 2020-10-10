WWE Draft 2020 is under way with Friday Night SmackDown being Night One of the event. WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon hosted the draft like last year and revealed the picks of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The overall No.1 pick of the 2020 WWE Draft was the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who was picked up by RAW. The No.1 draft pick for SmackDown was the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

WWE Draft 2020 Night One Roundup

Results of the first night of the #WWEDraft.



ROUND 1

RAW: Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)

SmackDown: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

RAW: Asuka (RAW Women's Champion)

SmackDown: Seth Rollins

RAW: The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander)

ROUND 2

RAW: AJ Styles

SmackDown: Sasha Banks

RAW: Naomi

SmackDown: Bianca Belair

RAW: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)

ROUND 3

RAW: Ricochet

SmackDown: Jey Uso

RAW: Mandy Rose

SmackDown: Dominik and Rey Mysterio

RAW: The Miz and John Morrison

ROUND 4

RAW: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

SmackDown: Big E

RAW: Dana Brooke

SmackDown: Otis (Mr. Money in the Bank 2020)

RAW: Angel Garza

What to expect from WWE Draft 2020 Night Two?

WWE Draft 2020 will continue next week on Monday Night RAW where Night Two of the event will take place. More than 30 top WWE Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on RAW. Some of the big names to watch out for are Bray Wyatt, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and many others.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage of Night two of WWE Draft 2020 on Monday Night RAW next week.