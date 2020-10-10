WWE Draft 2020 is under way with Friday Night SmackDown being Night One of the event. WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon hosted the draft like last year and revealed the picks of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.
The overall No.1 pick of the 2020 WWE Draft was the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who was picked up by RAW. The No.1 draft pick for SmackDown was the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
WWE Draft 2020 Night One Roundup
ROUND 1
RAW: Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion)
SmackDown: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)
RAW: Asuka (RAW Women's Champion)
SmackDown: Seth Rollins
RAW: The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander)
ROUND 2
RAW: AJ Styles
SmackDown: Sasha Banks
RAW: Naomi
SmackDown: Bianca Belair
RAW: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)
ROUND 3
RAW: Ricochet
SmackDown: Jey Uso
RAW: Mandy Rose
SmackDown: Dominik and Rey Mysterio
RAW: The Miz and John Morrison
ROUND 4
RAW: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)
SmackDown: Big E
RAW: Dana Brooke
SmackDown: Otis (Mr. Money in the Bank 2020)
RAW: Angel Garza
What to expect from WWE Draft 2020 Night Two?
WWE Draft 2020 will continue next week on Monday Night RAW where Night Two of the event will take place. More than 30 top WWE Superstars will be eligible to be drafted on RAW. Some of the big names to watch out for are Bray Wyatt, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, and many others.
