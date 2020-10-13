Full WWE Draft 2020 Night Two Roundup: 4-Time World Champion returns to RAW, Big Title switch, Charlotte Flair, and more

Night two of the WWE Draft, including a host of significant moves throughout the night on Monday Night RAW. Stephanie McMahon announced the draft picks across six rounds and while several Superstars remained on their previous brands, a handful of big names found new homes.
The first round kicked off with The Fiend being drafted over to RAW, and Bray Wyatt's twisted alter ego made a big statement later on in the night along with Alexa Bliss, who was also drafted to RAW. The new sinister couple of the WWE delivered Sister Abigails on Andrade and Zelina Vega.
Charlotte Flair, who has been out of action for a while now, was drafted to RAW. One of the biggest drafts of the evening saw The Street Profits being sent to SmackDown. WWE would later execute a title exchange involving the Profits and The New Day to justify the trade during the WWE Draft.
The returning Elias was drafted to RAW while Lars Sullivan was officially announced as a SmackDown Superstar during the WWE Draft.
Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Kevin Owens were all drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft edition of the episode. The other Superstars from RAW who were drafted to the Blue brand included Apollo Crews and Aleister Black. The Red brand also added two big names in 4-Time World Champion Sheamus, and Dabba-Kato to its roster.
Given below is a round-by-round breakdown and results of Night 2 of the WWE Draft:
Round 1
- RAW: The Fiend Bray Wyatt
- SmackDown: Bayley
- RAW: Randy Orton
- SmackDown: The Street Profits (RAW tag champions)
- RAW: Charlotte Flair
Round 2
- RAW: Braun Strowman
- SmackDown: Daniel Bryan
- RAW: Matt Riddle
- SmackDown: Kevin Owens
- RAW: Jeff Hardy
Round 3
- RAW: RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack & Reckoning)
- SmackDown: Lars Sullivan
- RAW: Keith Lee
- SmackDown: King Corbin
- RAW: Alexa Bliss
Round 4
- RAW: Elias
- SmackDown: Sami Zayn
- RAW: Lacey Evans
- SmackDown: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
- RAW: Sheamus
Round 5
- RAW: Nikki Cross
- SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- RAW: R-Truth
- SmackDown: Apollo Crews
- RAW: Dabba-Kato
Round 6
- RAW: Titus O'Neil
- SmackDown: Carmella
- RAW: Peyton Royce
- SmackDown: Aleister Black
- RAW: Akira Tozawa
Round 7 (Announced on RAW Talk)
- RAW: Lana
- SmackDown: Natalya
- RAW: Riddick Moss
- SmackDown: Riott Squad
- RAW: Arturo Ruas
You can click here to find out the results of Night 1 of the WWE Draft from SmackDown.Published 13 Oct 2020, 09:39 IST