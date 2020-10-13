Full WWE Draft 2020 Night Two Roundup: 4-Time World Champion returns to RAW, Big Title switch, Charlotte Flair, and more

Night two of the WWE Draft, including a host of significant moves throughout the night on Monday Night RAW. Stephanie McMahon announced the draft picks across six rounds and while several Superstars remained on their previous brands, a handful of big names found new homes.

The first round kicked off with The Fiend being drafted over to RAW, and Bray Wyatt's twisted alter ego made a big statement later on in the night along with Alexa Bliss, who was also drafted to RAW. The new sinister couple of the WWE delivered Sister Abigails on Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Charlotte Flair, who has been out of action for a while now, was drafted to RAW. One of the biggest drafts of the evening saw The Street Profits being sent to SmackDown. WWE would later execute a title exchange involving the Profits and The New Day to justify the trade during the WWE Draft.

The returning Elias was drafted to RAW while Lars Sullivan was officially announced as a SmackDown Superstar during the WWE Draft.

Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and Kevin Owens were all drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft edition of the episode. The other Superstars from RAW who were drafted to the Blue brand included Apollo Crews and Aleister Black. The Red brand also added two big names in 4-Time World Champion Sheamus, and Dabba-Kato to its roster.

Given below is a round-by-round breakdown and results of Night 2 of the WWE Draft:

Round 1

RAW: The Fiend Bray Wyatt SmackDown: Bayley RAW: Randy Orton SmackDown: The Street Profits (RAW tag champions) RAW: Charlotte Flair

Advertisement

Round 2

RAW: Braun Strowman SmackDown: Daniel Bryan RAW: Matt Riddle SmackDown: Kevin Owens RAW: Jeff Hardy

Round 3

RAW: RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack & Reckoning) SmackDown: Lars Sullivan RAW: Keith Lee SmackDown: King Corbin RAW: Alexa Bliss

Advertisement

Round 4

RAW: Elias SmackDown: Sami Zayn RAW: Lacey Evans SmackDown: Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura RAW: Sheamus

Round 4️⃣ complete.



What has been the biggest #WWEDraft shocker of the night so far? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7TcCdUScvg — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2020

Round 5

RAW: Nikki Cross SmackDown: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode RAW: R-Truth SmackDown: Apollo Crews RAW: Dabba-Kato

Round 6

RAW: Titus O'Neil SmackDown: Carmella RAW: Peyton Royce SmackDown: Aleister Black RAW: Akira Tozawa

Advertisement

Round 7 (Announced on RAW Talk)

RAW: Lana SmackDown: Natalya RAW: Riddick Moss SmackDown: Riott Squad RAW: Arturo Ruas

You can click here to find out the results of Night 1 of the WWE Draft from SmackDown.