"Future World Champion", "Who cares?"-WWE fans divided after Dominik Mysterio crosses major milestone on RAW

WWE fans were left divided after Dominik Mysterio achieved a significant milestone on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Dominik has been a workhorse in WWE throughout this year. The Judgment Day member has wrestled in all three brands of the company, including NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, and has also performed in house shows. During the latest episode of the red brand, Dirty Dom teamed up with JD McDonagh in a losing effort against The Creed Brothers.

However, Dominik Mysterio achieved an amazing feat during the show as he competed in his 100th match of 2023, which is the second highest after Cody Rhodes, who has wrestled in 102 bouts till now.

Wrestling News' Twitter handle recently tweeted about this significant milestone, mentioning that they believe Dirty Dom can be a future World Champion.

Fans quickly noticed the post and started commenting on it. Some believed he was a better fighting champion than Roman Reigns this year. Others appreciated his work and believed he was destined for greatness.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Some were against the thought of him becoming a future World Champion. Others didn't find his achievement any good.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter.

Shawn Michaels stated that Dominik Mysterio is the hardest-working man in WWE

On a recent edition of the Cheap Heat with Rosenberg, Shawn Michaels mentioned that Dominik Mysterio will be the MVP of WWE in 2023, and he is the hardest-working man in show business.

"To me, Dominik Mysterio is the MVP of WWE this year. Every time he comes here, I look at him as the hardest-working man in show business. He has just been an iron man for us. And again, I can't speak to what he does on the main roster. But he has just done everything we have asked of him. He's done it professionally. He has done it admirably. Done to the best of his ability," Shawn Michaels said.

Rhea Ripley also reacted to Dominik's significant achievement. You can read more about it here.

What do you think about Dirty Dom featuring in 100 matches till now in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

