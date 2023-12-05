Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik Mysterio's major achievement following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to Dominik Mysterio's significant achievement following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Dominik has become one of the most popular heels in World Wrestling Entertainment over the past year. Although many fans hate him, his in-ring expertise and mic skills have started to garner much appreciation from the WWE Universe.

On the latest edition of RAW, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh locked horns with The Creed Brothers in a tag team contest. This marked "Dirty" Dom's 100th bout for the year 2023, including matches at house shows.

Wrestling News' Twitter handle posted a tweet about the remarkable feat achieved by The Judgment Day member, which caught Rhea Ripley's attention. The Eradicator reacted to the development with a black heart emoji, showing love and appreciation for her on-screen partner.

You can check out her tweet below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley said Dominik Mysterio is her partner in crime

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley talked about how she balanced her real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews and her on-screen pairing with Dominik Mysterio.

The Eradicator further mentioned that "Dirty" Dom was her partner in crime while she was at work.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé. I think he's great, but when I'm at work, I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime; he is my Latino Heat, my 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me, it's sort of like a switch, and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

