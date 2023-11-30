"Workhorse of the WWE," "Carrying this company" - Fans praise 26-year-old star over Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

The WWE Universe has showered praise on a 26-year-old star who has broken barriers and reached a remarkable milestone, outshining Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in some ways.

The star in question is Dominik Mysterio - the current NXT North American Champion and a member of The Judgment Day faction. In the realm of WWE, The Tribal Chief and The Visionary stand as titans, with their names echoing through SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dom Dom has emerged as a heel of the highest order, stirring up waves of boos from the audiences. The young Mysterio's unwavering dedication and talent have transformed him into a force to be reckoned with despite the relentless jeers from the wrestling world.

Now, this 26-year-old star has accomplished a feat that even the mighty Reigns and Rollins couldn't manage in 2023. According to Wrestle Features on Twitter (X), the race to the top of the match count leaderboard is heating up, with Cody Rhodes emerging as the frontrunner, having wrestled a staggering 99 matches thus far.

Not far behind is Dominik Mysterio, who has graced the ring with 95 matches. The World Heavyweight Champion, with his 92 matches, rounds out the top three. Rollins, typically known for his high match count, has surprisingly taken a backseat this year.

Absent from the list is The Bloodline leader, who has stepped into the ring 11 times, a testament to his strategic approach and focus on high-profile matches.

The impressive stats by The Judgment Day member have grabbed the WWE Universe's attention as they could not stop praising the star on social media, referring to him as the company's workhorse.

CM Punk's promo on WWE RAW was reportedly short due to Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio match

The latest reports have provided information about CM Punk's promo on this week's episode of RAW.

The Best in the World cut a promo in the closing moments of RAW, but many felt it was shorter than expected. Well, the reports from PWInsider suggest that Punk's promo was cut short due to Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio running longer than expected:

"As far as the promo, we are told that the initial plan was for a longer promo that would have given Punk more time, but timing issues led to the Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio match going longer than initially planned, so Punk's time was cut. This is something that regularly happens on live WWE TV. So, it was a more abbreviated promo than initially planned."

Only time will tell if Dominik Mysterio surpasses The American Nightmare's overall figures of bouts by the end of this year.

