Future WWE prospect bids farewell to major promotion

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 24, 2025 03:34 GMT
WWE Monday Night RAW (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE is stacked with talented superstars, and many of them possess the tools to become main event performers in the future. The Stamford-based promotion's talent scouts keep an eye on rising prospects and travel the world to hire them.

A future WWE prospect recently bid farewell to his current promotion. He is widely expected to sign with the Stamford-based promotion. The rising pro wrestler in question is Spain's Zozaya. He reportedly signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in May alongside other wrestlers and will likely begin working for the organization in September.

A video from RevPro's latest show has been making the rounds on social media, showcasing Zozaya's farewell from the promotion. In his last match for the company, he lost to Zack Sabre Jr. After the contest, he received a standing ovation from the crowd and his fellow stars at ringside.

You can check out the video below.

WWE set to host a major PLE

World Wrestling Entertainment is riding a massive wave of success under Triple H's creative leadership. The Stamford-based promotion is set to bring back Wrestlepalooza after 25 years on September 20. The show will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in Indianapolis. It will be the sports entertainment juggernaut and ESPN's first premium live event together as part of their new deal.

Reports suggest the show will feature multiple big stars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman attacked The American Nightmare on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025 and is eyeing the world title.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the 2025 Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

Do you want to see Triple H & Co. sign more rising talents from the independent circuit? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

