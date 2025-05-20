Major update on WWE signing current World Champion - Reports

There has been a major update regarding WWE signing a current World Champion in professional wrestling. The company is building towards Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Ad

According to a new report from Fightful Select, PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs was impressive during his tryout ahead of WrestleMania 41. The report noted that multiple sources in European wrestling claimed that Jacobs was on his way to WWE, and that a source close to the 24-year-old believed he was heading to the company.

However, Fightful Select also disclosed that they could not confirm that he was signing with the promotion and added that another source suggested that Jacobs would not be signing with WWE.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The company is expected to sign several stars from the UK tryout held earlier this year. Zozaya, Mike D Vecchio, and Aigle Blanc are expected to join the promotion in September.

AEW star confirms he rejected WWE tryout offer

Popular AEW star Kevin Knight recently confirmed that he rejected an offer for a WWE tryout.

The 28-year-old signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and has had success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The veteran has captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice alongside Kushida.

Ad

Speaking with RJ City in an episode of Hey! (EW), Knight was asked about his conversations with the company. He shared that he rejected an offer for a tryout for the Stanford-based promotion because it wasn't the job he was looking for.

"Were you like, well f**k those guys?" City questioned. "Of course, we heard about that story, right?" Knight answered. "What was the declining phone call?" RJ asked. "The declining phone call? I don't need this, this ain't my job, you know what I'm saying? Just like that, quoted," Knight said. [9:51 - 10:07]

Ad

You can check out Kevin Knight's comments in the video below:

Luke Jacobs began his professional wrestling career in 2018 and has made a name for himself in the UK. It will be fascinating to see if Jacobs eventually signs with the company down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More