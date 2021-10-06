"There's a little bit more to it"- Former WWE writer compared Gable Steveson to WWE Hall of Famer [Exclusive]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo compared Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and explained what made the latter successfully get over with the audience.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo reacted to Steveson being drafted to RAW. He stated that Kurt Angle was successful because he was an all-around great performer and added that one needs to be more than just a great wrestler.

"I'm looking at this Gable Steveson who I know is an Olympic Gold medallist and all that. I understand all that. But bro, you can't get the Bearcat (Keith Lee) over who's twice the size of Gable Steveson. You got to understand something, Kurt Angle got over to the moon because he was a great performer, an all-around great performer, not just a great wrestler. The fact that you've got an Olympic gold medalist, ok bro, the guy should be a great wrestler but there's a little bit more to it than just being a great wrestler.", Vince Russo said.

You can watch the entire episode below:

Can Gable Steveson become a modern-day Kurt Angle?

WWE signed Gable Steveson last month to their first-ever NIL (names, images, likeness) deal. He has been receiving high praise from all corners since his success at the Olympics.

However, months before the Olympics, during the first edition of "Ask Kurt Anything" on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle stated that he would be a big star like Brock Lesnar.

"I think he is going to be a big star. Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he is going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar. So, I think he needs to take the chance. Whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he's got to do one of them. I think that he is a future star regardless of whatever he does. He's got a great look to him. Great athlete.", Kurt Angle said.

The fact that Steveson will be bypassing NXT and jumping straight into the main roster without having a professional wrestling match suggests that the company has a lot of faith in him. With the backing of legends like Angle himself, it looks like he could very well be a top star within the company in the near future.

Also Read

Do you think Gable Steveson has all the tools required to be successful in WWE? Who do you want to see him face in his first feud on the main roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Daniel Wood