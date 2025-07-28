  • home icon
  Gage Goldberg clarifies his WWE future (Exclusive)

Gage Goldberg clarifies his WWE future (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 28, 2025 15:36 GMT
Gage Goldberg (left) and Gunther (right)
Gage Goldberg (left) and Gunther (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Gage Goldberg got involved in a ringside confrontation with Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Amid talk that he could become a wrestler one day, the 19-year-old addressed where his immediate future lies.

Bill Goldberg's son plays football for the Colorado Buffaloes. He has also made sporadic appearances on WWE television since his father returned to the company in 2016.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage did not rule out joining WWE one day:

"I wouldn't say I'm training to become a pro [wrestler] right now. I'm training to become a pro at football, for sure, but, I mean, I feel like they're really [similar]. If you're training for football, you're getting cross-trained to go into wrestling. They both take a great athletic ability. I mean, you gotta be strong to go into the WWE." [0:35 – 0:56]
Watch the video above to hear Gage's thoughts on whether he could replicate his dad's iconic entrance in WWE.

Gage Goldberg's intense training

In recent years, Gage Goldberg has drastically transformed his physique. Bill Goldberg's son is six feet tall and weighs 230 pounds, meaning he now has a similar build to many of WWE's top stars.

Gage believes his training at the University of Colorado has prepared him for a life in WWE if he decides to follow in his dad's footsteps:

"We work out every day, gotta have conditioning and cardio. We run every day, so, I mean, I feel like I have the athletic aspects of it, but I'm not really training for the WWE part. But, overall, with the athleticism part, I'm there." [0:56 – 1:11]
In another exclusive video, Gage revealed whether he would be open to facing Gunther in WWE to exact revenge on his father's behalf.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Gage Goldberg's quotes from this article.

Danny Hart

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Edited by Danny Hart
