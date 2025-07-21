Gage Goldberg wants Gunther match "to get revenge for dad" after WWE SNME (Exclusive)

Gage Goldberg attended his father's World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Although he has not yet decided whether he wants to wrestle, the 19-year-old would like to follow in his dad's footsteps by going one-on-one with The Ring General.Bill Goldberg lost to The Ring General via submission in his WWE retirement match. Toward the end of the bout, Gage Goldberg hopped the barricade after his father's opponent shoved him in the chest. Seconds later, security got involved to hold the young football player back.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage confirmed he would like to face Gunther if he joins WWE:&quot;I mean, for sure. If I ever get to that point, one hundred percent I'll have to get revenge for dad, but, yeah, who doesn't like a little revenge? If I get to that point, one hundred percent.&quot; [3:20 – 3:38]Bill Goldberg was unhappy with several things about his retirement match, including the decision to cut his speech short on television. Watch the video above to hear Gage Goldberg provide an alternative take on why the post-match incident happened.Gunther gave a message to Gage Goldberg in 2024The Saturday Night's Main Event feud began at Bad Blood 2024 when Bill Goldberg sat in the front row with his family.During an in-ring promo, Gunther referred to the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer as a &quot;one-trick pony&quot; before turning his attention to Gage:&quot;The following thing is actually serious advice. Your son, Gage, man, I really hope for you that Bill is a better father than he is a professional wrestler.&quot;Bill Goldberg jumped over the barricade and looked set to confront Gunther before security and WWE officials intervened. Sami Zayn then attacked The Ring General, bringing an end to the segment.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Gage Goldberg's quotes from this article.