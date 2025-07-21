Gage Goldberg has a different take on his dad's WWE SNME speech controversy (Exclusive)

Gage Goldberg attended Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to watch his dad's WWE retirement bout. In an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old revealed what he thought about the post-match speech incident.Bill Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in a competitive 14-minute contest. The WWE Hall of Famer got on the microphone to speak to his hometown fans in Atlanta, Georgia, shortly after the match. However, television station NBC cut away from the speech to air the news.While Bill Goldberg was disappointed his full promo did not air on TV, Gage told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he understood why:&quot;I heard about it right after, right when we got out of the ring. I got a bunch of texts, and they're like, 'Yeah, they cut off your dad's speech,' and everything. But, as I see it, I don't see it as a WWE standpoint. I see it as an NBC standpoint. NBC, they have a specific time that they can show WWE, and they have a specific time that they're gonna show the news, so they're not gonna scr*w up the news for WWE because they have to keep their contracts going and everything.&quot; [5:32 – 6:02]Looking at the positives of the situation, Gage Goldberg is grateful that his dad's closest friends and family were at State Farm Arena to watch his speech:&quot;I don't have any hard feelings about that from an NBC standpoint at all, and I know WWE wouldn't cut him off like that. Yeah, I don't think they would at all, so I wouldn't take it with hard feelings at all. I feel like that's just a business standpoint from NBC's side, and nothing wrong with WWE. He still got the message out to everyone in Atlanta, and that's his main audience at that point right now in time.&quot; [6:02 – 6:35]Bill Goldberg has a long history with the state of Georgia. The 58-year-old attended the University of Georgia and played football for the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta was also the home of WCW when he joined the company in 1997.Gage Goldberg on WWE's handling of Bill Goldberg's speechWhile NBC did not air Bill Goldberg's entire post-match promo due to time constraints, WWE posted the full clip on various social media platforms.Gage Goldberg reiterated that he had no problem with WWE's higher-ups choosing to air the segment online:&quot;The people that were there in that point in time, that's who he was really talking to. Yes, it's gonna get to the people that's on social media and everything that see it on WWE, their Instagram and everything. Yes, it was still posted on their Instagram, so, I mean, I feel like the pros and cons outweigh themselves.&quot; [6:48 – 7:06]Gage also gave his honest thoughts on whether his father could come out of retirement to wrestle again.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Gage Goldberg's quotes from this article.