"Come on over!" – Former Women's Champion talks Paige possibly signing with IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim commented on whether fans may one day see Paige working alongside her in IMPACT Wrestling.

After working for WWE for over ten years, Paige announced via social media last week that she'll leave the company on July 7 after her current contract expires. The English-born superstar hasn't wrestled in recent years due to neck injuries. However, according to Paige, she's ready to compete again.

One star raring to work alongside the former NXT Women's Champion is Gail Kim, who recently, in an interview with SEScoops, said the door is open for Paige to sign with IMPACT:

"I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where maybe it was so powerful – what it is now. Women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now with main eventing. Pay-per-views, shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. So you know, Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring. And hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling, I feel like the door is open. So, come on over!" (H/T: SEScoops)

While she hasn't yet revealed where her future lies, there's no doubt that Paige will make a statement wherever she ends up.

Could AEW be a landing spot for Paige?

Like many of her former colleagues, Paige has been linked with a move to AEW since she announced leaving WWE.

Earlier this week, while streaming on her Twitch channel, Paige answered if she'd be open to joining AEW:

"Sure, if the money is right [laughs]." (H/T: EWrestling News)

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Paige opened up more on her leaving WWE via her Twitch. She said it was WWE’s decision to not resign her, not hers. She wanted to resign but they don’t have anything for her. She pitched to work with Ronda. Would go to AEW if the $ is right, not cleared but feels “1000%” Paige opened up more on her leaving WWE via her Twitch. She said it was WWE’s decision to not resign her, not hers. She wanted to resign but they don’t have anything for her. She pitched to work with Ronda. Would go to AEW if the $ is right, not cleared but feels “1000%” https://t.co/uL8jWqTArM

Although many have criticized AEW for signing many former WWE Superstars, there's no doubt Paige would add star power to the company's women's division.

