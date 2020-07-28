Gallows & Anderson will work with NJPW, are pushing for IMPACT partnership [Exclusive]

Last month, ahead of their monumental Slammiversary debut, we revealed how Karl Anderson and 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows had signed with IMPACT Wrestling, but would also be able to work with NJPW as part of their deal.

Well, I was lucky enough to interview The Good Brothers last night to chat all things IMPACT, and of course, I had to ask for clarification on their contract status and about the potential for a working partnership between IMPACT and NJPW.

Before I even got round to asking about their status with NJPW, I asked The Good Brothers if they'd like to see any more new faces come to IMPACT, with 'Machine Gun' Karl Anderson saying he wants "All the new Japan boys to come over" and hinting at a possible relationship.

With The Good Brothers signed to IMPACT, can they work in NJPW?



"That is 100% true and we would 100% like to see a mutual relationship between the two." - @The_BigLG



"I want IMPACT to work with NJPW." - @MachineGunKA



Full interview coming soon to @SKProWrestling. pic.twitter.com/BMHxTHV6N7 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 28, 2020

The Good Brothers discuss IMPACT and NJPW potentially working together

"I want IMPACT to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling. I want us to take IMPACT Wrestling as high and as big as we can possibly get it, man. And we have a lot of friends in this business, man. We are very charming and persuasive brothers and we are going to work our a**es off to get people to come to IMPACT Wrestling, no matter what. Constantly recruiting."

Of course, I had to follow up...

One of the things that I had been told and you've kind of teased it there, I guess, is that the rumor was that, while you guys are contracted to IMPACT, you're also going to be able to work in New Japan when travel restrictions are lifted. Is that true and would you like to see a future relationship between the two companies?

Doc Gallows would confirm the news and reveal how he wants to see a mutual relationship between both companies.

"That is 100% true and we would 100% like to see a mutual relationship between the two. There's nothing but benefit for everybody. We can't wait until the world is open so we can return to Japan."

Sources have indicated to myself that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have signed with IMPACT Wrestling in a deal that allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW when travel restrictions are lifted.



📝: @SKProWrestling https://t.co/STvFv8S1Yn — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 30, 2020

Karl Anderson would also discuss how IMPACT's 'different and smart' management could be key, revealing how awesome it would be to see Tanahashi take on Eddie Edwards!

"IMPACT has grown and they have a different management right now, smart management, and a management that is interested ingrowing the product, and with New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT together, however they work - maybe we sort out just us working with them or however we do it - it would be awesome to see Tanahashi come down to that ring and have a main event match against Eddie Edwards. Someway, somehow, something like that will happen."

"It would be awesome to see @tanahashi1_100 come down to that ring and have a main event match against @TheEddieEdwards.



"Someway, somehow, something like that will happen."



- @MachineGunKA on a potential IMPACT x NJPW working partnership. pic.twitter.com/5GHMjduffZ — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 28, 2020

So, will we see IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW working together? Only time will tell...

Stay tuned. Our full interview with The Good Brothers will drop very soon...