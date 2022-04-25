Former WWE Superstar jokingly states that The Undertaker gave current superstar permission for dark gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel jokingly revealed that The Undertaker had given Edge approval on the supernatural nature of his new gimmick.

The Phenom, whose WWE career spanned over three decades, was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. His dark and mysterious character, combined with in-ring capabilities, captivated fans worldwide.

The Deadman is known for his legendary WrestleMania streak, which ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. He had his last bout at the Show of Shows against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

In an interview with Nick Hausman from The Wrestling Inc, Gangrel jokingly stated that the former Ministry of Darkness leader had granted Edge permission at the Hall of Fame to continue the legacy of his dark gimmick. He also stated that it might be passed on further to the likes of Finn Balor or a returning Fiend.

“I think maybe Taker at the Hall of Fame tagged him out and said, ‘Hey Edge, take it for your last few years and then turn it over to Priest, and let him finish it out',” he said. "Maybe they’ll turn it over to Finn Balor after that, who knows? Maybe the old Fiend will be back, who knows?" said Gangrel. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Undertaker on maintaining character relevance over three decades

The Phenom has portrayed varied versions of his character while being true to his persona. Some of his gimmicks include 'The Deadman,' 'Big Evil' and 'The American Bada**,' where he donned leather jackets and denim pants while making his entrance on a motorcycle.

Prior to his Hall of Fame induction, in an interaction with Joe Tessitore of ESPN, The Undertaker revealed how he managed to keep his persona relevant throughout his WWE career. He further added that he would remain in character outside the ring to keep up the hype.

“I made a decision really early on to only give people The Undertaker even when I was in public. Although I wasn’t dressed like I was on TV, there was no doubt that, that was the same guy. So, there was never really a variance, like I’ve been in the airport and people are like, 'That’s The Undertaker.' So, I always felt because my character was so over the top, that if I didn’t give it that air of legitimacy, then people wouldn’t accept it and people wouldn’t buy it," said The Undertaker.

The Hall of Famer further added that he trusted his instincts on several occasions and how vital it was to keep a finger on the audience's pulse, figuring out how to keep the character moving forward.

