The Undertaker makes first comments after WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Undertaker took to Twitter to share his first reaction following an emotional night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The newest entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame sent a message of gratitude to his fans and remembered his mother, Betty Catherine Truby, while reacting to his memorable induction.

Here's what The Undertaker tweeted out:

"After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF," wrote The Phenom.

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony was primarily about The Undertaker and the entire wrestling community, including fans and prominent personalities, reacted in numbers to his heartfelt speech.

Will The Undertaker wrestle one more match after entering the Hall of Fame?

The Deadman's unmatched career astonishingly spanned almost three decades before its end at Survivor Series 2020, where Mark Calaway seemingly announced his retirement in a special show-closing segment.

The former world champion has since stayed true to his word of not stepping inside the squared circle, but he did drop a massive hint towards a WWE return following his Hall of Fame speech.

The Undertaker had previously stated that while he could "squeeze out" another match, he did not wish to fall short of expectations and tarnish his legacy in professional wrestling:

"I never want to tarnish the legacy I created and be less than what people expect. I really doubt there is any scenario that puts me back in the ring, but this is the WWE, and you never say never."

The Deadman's last official bout was when he put on a performance for the ages in the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. It's been two years since the cinematic experiment, and the 57-year-old legend is still not ruling out the possibility of lacing up his wrestling boots for one final outing in a packed stadium.

Do you see 'Taker making another WWE return in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao