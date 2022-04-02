WWE News Roundup - Undertaker could "squeeze out" one more match, Major update on two top stars having real heat, Kevin Owens' post-retirement plan revealed (April 1st, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. Today is extra special as the company just concluded a high-profile Hall of Fame ceremony.

While he finally took his spot in the hallowed halls, The Undertaker made a few interesting comments regarding his in-ring career and the possibility of having another match.

A top WWE star opened up about her real-life heat with another prominent name. In addition to details of Kevin Owens' plans after hanging up his boots, the roundup also features an excerpt of a rare Bray Wyatt Q&A session in which the former world champion teased a future rematch against a current WWE talent.

We ended the latest WWE News Roundup with AJ Styles reacting to the updates on a major star's return at WrestleMania.

#5. The Undertaker teases returning for one more match

The Undertaker was the headlining inductee at this year's WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and he expectably delivered an emotional speech while receiving the honor.

The Deadman also hinted at an in-ring return by saying "never say never" after putting on his hat and jacket before leaving the ring.

This wasn't the Undertaker's first teaser of a potential match, as he opened up about his future while speaking to WESH ahead of the 2022 Hall of Fame event.

The 57-year-old legend admitted that while he could still compete in another match, he wasn't sure if he'd want to tarnish his legacy by doing so.

"Do I have one more match in me? If I had to, I could probably squeeze one out. In my mind and heart, I could go forever, but trying to get the body to deliver what my mind and heart see is the difficult point after all these years," revealed The Undertaker. "I never want to tarnish the legacy I created and be less than what people expect. I really doubt there is any scenario that puts me back in the ring, but this is the WWE, and you never say never."

The Undertaker's latest comments indicate that the Phenom still has the itch to enter the squared circle. The Boneyard match might not be his last official bout after all!

#4. Becky Lynch is still not on the best of terms with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's real-life feud has been one of the biggest stories in wrestling for several months. It seems like the two women's champions have still not ironed out their backstage issues.

Big Time Becks appeared on Ariel Helwani's show on BT Sport and provided an update on her current equation with Flair.

She wished she never had any differences with Charlotte Flair as they could have avoided a messy situation before Survivor Series. The RAW Women's Champion added that she doesn't interact much with Charlotte as they still apparently have some heat between themselves:

"I wish the whole thing didn't go down the way it did. It didn't need to go down that way, but I don't really have any regrets on my behalf… Same [relationship with Flair now compared to 2021], same, just pass each other in the hallway. Sometimes [say "hello"], maybe a nod. No ["how are you?" questions]." [9:54-10:19]

Despite the friction between the two current women's champions, Flair and Lynch have continued to lead the division as they will defend their respective titles at WrestleMania 38.

#3. Kevin Owens wants a backstage role in WWE after his in-ring retirement

KO will be hosting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens recently signed a new long-term contract with WWE. During his interview on The MackMania podcast, he revealed his plans following in-ring retirement.

KO has no plans to leave Vince McMahon's company and is interested in helping younger talents after retiring.

"I signed a new contract, so I'll be here for a little while doing this. Once that contract is done, I really don't see myself not being in the ring for many, many more years, but I really enjoy the other side of it where...I enjoy watching other people do well," stated KO.

The former Universal Champion was hoping to secure a backstage role within WWE. He feels he is capable enough to guide the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Owens is also open to becoming a commentator for WWE. He added that he was up for many non-wrestling roles after he called time on his time as an active performer.

"Ultimately, once I'm not in the ring actively anymore, I really think I'll hopefully have a role backstage somehow or even maybe do commentary," continued Owens. "Those are all things I really enjoy. I don't see myself going anywhere. Hopefully, I can help people that are here now and people that are here in the future like others started helping me," Owens said on The MackMania podcast. [H/T Fightful]

Kevin Owens is gearing up for one of the biggest nights of his career as he will host Stone Cold Steve Austin in a massive KO Show segment at WrestleMania 38.

#2. Bray Wyatt is confident of crossing paths with Seth Rollins in the future

Windham Rotunda, fka Bray Wyatt, responded to several questions during an insightful Q&A session on his Instagram handle. The former WWE Champion is in Dallas for this weekend's WrestleCon, and many fans initially believed that he was in line to return as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent.

Rotunda reacted to the mention of Seth Rollins and said that he loved and respected his former WWE rival. While Wyatt is not expected to return to WWE anytime soon, he is sure of facing Rollins somewhere down the line.

"I love Seth; I love him so goddamn much. Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free," said Windham Rotunda.

Rotunda also opened up about his wrestling future and confirmed that he would make his comeback to the ring when the time was appropriate.

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn't imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place, though. Like I said, timing is everything."

Windham Rotunda is one of the sharpest wrestling minds of the modern era. It will be interesting to see how he scripts his return to the business' forefront.

#1. AJ Styles reacts to rumors of Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania return

AJ Styles will face Edge at WrestleMania 38.

Rumor Mills suggests that WWE is setting up Cody Rhodes to be Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania. However, there is always the possibility of a creative swerve.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Styles stated that he would only believe the speculations once he saw Cody Rhodes walk through the curtains at WrestleMania.

The Phenomenal One is no stranger to rumors, as he has been at the center of many such reports throughout his legendary career.

"Listen, I haven't seen Cody here, so I'll believe it when I see it. This is what we've been a part of for a couple; well, I've been decades. There's a lot of rumors, but you don't believe something until you actually see it. So, if Cody is going to be at WrestleMania, I will believe it when I see it," said AJ Styles.

AJ Styles will take on Edge on Night Two of WrestleMania, and most fans have high hopes from the battle between two of WWE's most accomplished workers.

As for Seth Rollins, the former Universal Champion will meet his mystery opponent on the first night. Who do you think it will be? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy