How WWE fans reacted to The Undertaker's teary-eyed speech at the Hall of Fame

Fans came in droves on social media to thank The Phenom after his Hall of Fame speech.
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Apr 02, 2022 06:44 PM IST
The WWE Universe struggled to hold back tears as The Undertaker delivered an emotional Hall of Fame speech last night.

Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker's legendary character, finally secured his well-deserved spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. He headlined the Class of 2022 and delivered an incredibly heartfelt speech, looking back at his illustrious career.

The Deadman thanked fans for supporting him through thick and thin. He also heaped praise on several legends of the past, his family, and most importantly, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He received a loud standing ovation from fans and fellow WWE Superstars.

The Undertaker's iconic 30-year WWE run began at Survivor Series 1990. It was a time when over-the-top characters were the norm. Fans were beyond intrigued by this mysterious entity that possessed supernatural powers. The character stood the test of time and was insanely popular when the Monday Night Wars came around. The Undertaker was one of WWE's biggest assets in the war against WCW.

In 2001, WWE bought WCW, marking the dawning of a new era. The Phenom remained a top attraction for several more years, with his popularity growing with time. He turned into a mainstream star and was one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars. His legendary WrestleMania streak became a major USP for The Show of Shows. It ended at 21-1 when Brock Lesnar beat him at WrestleMania XXX.

The WWE Universe collectively took to Twitter to react to The Undertaker's HoF speech

It's fitting that a man with an awe-inspiring career gave such a memorable Hall of Fame speech. Fans will cherish his teary-eyed speech for a long time to come.

After tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to The Deadman's speech. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

@WWEonFOX @undertaker This is how everyone feels seeing Taker for the one last time https://t.co/V5P3q6T3Bt
@BleacherReport Undertaker is lowkey the greatest athlete in all of sports
@BleacherReport Goosebumps what a moment that standing ovation was epic and well deserved... Never say Never #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF #WrestleMania https://t.co/2nzAgachae
@BleacherReport The undertaker is the goat 🐐
Long standing ovation and cheers for The Undertaker #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF https://t.co/exW36oY8Xg
@WWE @undertaker #ThankYouTaker https://t.co/vyDt6NcwOb
@WWE @undertaker November 22nd, 1990, The Undertaker makes his WWF debut. April 2nd, 2022, The Undertaker takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.No-one is more deserving of this honour, the greatest character in wrestling history, there will never be another... #WWE #WWEHOF #TheUndertaker https://t.co/Q4JekF2tNq
@WWE @undertaker Legend https://t.co/XSDDGYCuOw
@WWE @undertaker https://t.co/ZPBYC00CzK
@WWE @undertaker the most iconic pro wrestling character ever, no questions asked.
@WWE @undertaker Taker squashing Rollins tomorrow https://t.co/KrszojAcW7
@WWE @undertaker The Saudi Arabian prince rn https://t.co/NIaXghlywR
@WWE @undertaker A 45 minute enjoyable speech by The Undertaker. A speech with stories that we hadn't heard before, great respects to his colleagues and the deserved long ovation. #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF #HallOfFame
@WWE @undertaker I loved every second The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, the only thing missing was Paul Bearer 😫.I know he's smiling, proud in heaven, he was there in spirit 🙌🙌🙌.#WWE #WWEHOF #PaulBearer #TheUndertaker #ThankYouTaker https://t.co/V0etD7yVSa
@WWE @undertaker Seth Rollins when he hears that first gong at Wrestlemania for his match https://t.co/dKIGKgr1JC
@WWE @undertaker #ThankYouTaker https://t.co/y27xn0WOxp
@WWE @undertaker @VinceMcMahon A partnership and bond that is unbreakable, while all the others left - The Undertaker stayed loyal until the end, a true legend in professional wrestling!!!The Undertaker and Vince McMahon - then, now and forever... #WWE #TheUndertaker #WWEHOF #VinceMcMahon #WWENetwork https://t.co/1FcZ908vAc
@WWE @undertaker @VinceMcMahon A well deserved standing ovation for Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, the greatest character in professional wrestling history. His run will never be duplicated, I thank him for all the memories he gave me throughout my life 🙌.#ThankYouTaker #WWE #WWEHOF https://t.co/Mqaupex8Q8

What's your favorite moment from The Undertaker's 30-year WWE career?

Edited by Abhinav Singh
