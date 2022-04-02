How WWE fans reacted to The Undertaker's teary-eyed speech at the Hall of Fame

The WWE Universe struggled to hold back tears as The Undertaker delivered an emotional Hall of Fame speech last night.

Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker's legendary character, finally secured his well-deserved spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. He headlined the Class of 2022 and delivered an incredibly heartfelt speech, looking back at his illustrious career.

The Deadman thanked fans for supporting him through thick and thin. He also heaped praise on several legends of the past, his family, and most importantly, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He received a loud standing ovation from fans and fellow WWE Superstars.

The Undertaker's iconic 30-year WWE run began at Survivor Series 1990. It was a time when over-the-top characters were the norm. Fans were beyond intrigued by this mysterious entity that possessed supernatural powers. The character stood the test of time and was insanely popular when the Monday Night Wars came around. The Undertaker was one of WWE's biggest assets in the war against WCW.

In 2001, WWE bought WCW, marking the dawning of a new era. The Phenom remained a top attraction for several more years, with his popularity growing with time. He turned into a mainstream star and was one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars. His legendary WrestleMania streak became a major USP for The Show of Shows. It ended at 21-1 when Brock Lesnar beat him at WrestleMania XXX.

The WWE Universe collectively took to Twitter to react to The Undertaker's HoF speech

It's fitting that a man with an awe-inspiring career gave such a memorable Hall of Fame speech. Fans will cherish his teary-eyed speech for a long time to come.

After tonight's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to The Deadman's speech. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

TANISHQ @shivam_tanishq @WWEonFOX @undertaker This is how everyone feels seeing Taker for the one last time @WWEonFOX @undertaker This is how everyone feels seeing Taker for the one last time https://t.co/V5P3q6T3Bt

NBA Expert. @WhatSeparatesMe @BleacherReport Undertaker is lowkey the greatest athlete in all of sports @BleacherReport Undertaker is lowkey the greatest athlete in all of sports

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph__ @WWE



April 2nd, 2022, The Undertaker takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.



No-one is more deserving of this honour, the greatest character in wrestling history, there will never be another... @undertaker November 22nd, 1990, The Undertaker makes his WWF debut.April 2nd, 2022, The Undertaker takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.No-one is more deserving of this honour, the greatest character in wrestling history, there will never be another... #WWE #WWE HOF #TheUndertaker @WWE @undertaker November 22nd, 1990, The Undertaker makes his WWF debut. April 2nd, 2022, The Undertaker takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.No-one is more deserving of this honour, the greatest character in wrestling history, there will never be another... #WWE #WWEHOF #TheUndertaker https://t.co/Q4JekF2tNq

SuperkickStudios @SuprkickStudios @WWE @undertaker the most iconic pro wrestling character ever, no questions asked. @WWE @undertaker the most iconic pro wrestling character ever, no questions asked.

Waleed @WaleedLFC17 @WWE #WWEHOF #HallOfFame @undertaker A 45 minute enjoyable speech by The Undertaker. A speech with stories that we hadn't heard before, great respects to his colleagues and the deserved long ovation. #ThankYouTaker @WWE @undertaker A 45 minute enjoyable speech by The Undertaker. A speech with stories that we hadn't heard before, great respects to his colleagues and the deserved long ovation. #ThankYouTaker #WWEHOF #HallOfFame

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph__ @WWE @undertaker



His run will never be duplicated, I thank him for all the memories he gave me throughout my life .



#ThankYouTaker #WWE @VinceMcMahon A well deserved standing ovation for Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, the greatest character in professional wrestling history.His run will never be duplicated, I thank him for all the memories he gave me throughout my life #WWE HOF @WWE @undertaker @VinceMcMahon A well deserved standing ovation for Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, the greatest character in professional wrestling history. His run will never be duplicated, I thank him for all the memories he gave me throughout my life 🙌.#ThankYouTaker #WWE #WWEHOF https://t.co/Mqaupex8Q8

