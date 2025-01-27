"Garbage" - When CM Punk revealed his true feelings about Hulk Hogan (Throwback)

CM Punk and Hulk Hogan are two of the most polarizing WWE Superstars in wrestling history. The out-of-ring rivalry has seemingly picked up in recent weeks, fueling rumors on potential plans for the future. Punk's recent comments are nothing new as he and Hulk have gone at it for more than a decade now.

The Second City Saint recently delivered viral shoot comments on Hogan during a live WWE RAW episode. This was a continuation of their real-life rivalry that has played out over the years, despite the former nWo boss publically praising the former AEW World Champion just last year.

Hogan is back working with WWE, thanks to his Real American Beer brand sponsorship deal, at a time when Punk has worked his way back into good terms with the company.

The Hulkster and Punk once traded shots in 2015 while the Chicago Blackhawks were battling the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Stanley Cup finals. Punk's Blackhawks ended up defeating Hogan's Lightning 4-2 after the two wrestlers went at it in mainstream media and on social media.

While appearing on CSN Chicago, the former AEW World Champion addressed Hogan, and how he previously botched the names of the Lightning coach, Jon Cooper, and its captain.

"Now, normally the less said about Hulk Hogan, the better, but he spoke my name first, so I'd like to point out that the Tampa Bay organization as a whole should be embarrassed for hitching their trailer to such a piece of garbage that pronounced the captain's name wrong, and then called coach Jon Cooper 'Jon Connor'... Ladies and gentlemen, we're in Chicago and we're real hockey fans, and we want the Cup! Tampa Bay's going down!" CM Punk said.

CM Punk and Hulk Hogan have never shared the squared circle, despite their lengthy careers. While social media has speculated on a potential Punk vs. Hulk match, it's quite likely this will never happen due to Hogan's health.

CM Punk makes WWE Royal Rumble declaration

CM Punk is set to work his second WWE Royal Rumble match since making his comeback to pro wrestling. The veteran was the first RAW Superstar to declare his spot for next Saturday's 30-Man match as he and Jey Uso were confirmed on the RAW Netflix premiere post-show.

The Voice of The Voiceless issued a Royal Rumble warning last week while speaking with Jackie Redmond on RAW. Punk doubled down on how no one will be able to stop him from making history in Indianapolis as he secures a spot at WrestleMania 41. He is rumored to face Roman Reigns at the big event in April.

CM Punk will be entering his eighth Royal Rumble match next weekend. He has never won the match but is often a favorite. The 2013 Rumble event saw Punk drop the WWE Championship to The Rock.

