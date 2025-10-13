  • home icon
  Gauntlet Match Ends With Two Wrestlers Winning in Huge Controversy

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:56 GMT
What just happened (Credit: WWE.com)
It's happened again - two wrestlers have won the same Battle Royal at the same time. Naturally, there's a lot of controversy surrounding it.

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler and Frankie Kazarian had a big moment

TNA is hosting their annual Bound for Glory event, and given that it is usually their biggest event of the year, there's a lot riding on it. Now, Dolph Ziggler and Frankie Kazarian have walked away from the match, both winning in a very controversial ending. The moment was not enjoyed by the fans, who ended up shouting bullsh** at them as soon as the moment happened.

The two stars were the final competitors of the night. After a superplex, Frankie Kazarian rolled up Ziggler aka Nemeth into a pin. The moment saw both stars' shoulders on the mat, however, and led to a double finish. While one referee felt that Kazarian had won, the other referee felt that Ziggler had.

In the end, both wrestlers were declared the winner, and they will be having to share the championship as a result of the manner of the win. The winner of the Gauntlet gets a world title match as well, so it seems that they could be sharing that as well.

After the match, the argument continued backstage between the wrestlers

Neither Frankie Kazarian nor Dolph Ziggler was happy with the ending of the match. The sharing of the shot did not sit well with them.

The argument between the wrestlers continued backstage, as Kazarian argued with the Nemeth brothers. They were not happy. Both stars said that their hands were raised and that they were not going to share the spotlight. Ziggler was adamant about it, especially saying that he was a former World Champion and would not share the limelight with someone who had never won it.

It remains to be seen how this plays out.

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

