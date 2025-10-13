Gauntlet Match Ends With Two Wrestlers Winning in Huge Controversy

It's happened again - two wrestlers have won the same Battle Royal at the same time. Naturally, there's a lot of controversy surrounding it. Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler and Frankie Kazarian had a big momentTNA is hosting their annual Bound for Glory event, and given that it is usually their biggest event of the year, there's a lot riding on it. Now, Dolph Ziggler and Frankie Kazarian have walked away from the match, both winning in a very controversial ending. The moment was not enjoyed by the fans, who ended up shouting bullsh** at them as soon as the moment happened. The two stars were the final competitors of the night. After a superplex, Frankie Kazarian rolled up Ziggler aka Nemeth into a pin. The moment saw both stars' shoulders on the mat, however, and led to a double finish. While one referee felt that Kazarian had won, the other referee felt that Ziggler had. In the end, both wrestlers were declared the winner, and they will be having to share the championship as a result of the manner of the win. The winner of the Gauntlet gets a world title match as well, so it seems that they could be sharing that as well.After the match, the argument continued backstage between the wrestlersNeither Frankie Kazarian nor Dolph Ziggler was happy with the ending of the match. The sharing of the shot did not sit well with them. The argument between the wrestlers continued backstage, as Kazarian argued with the Nemeth brothers. They were not happy. Both stars said that their hands were raised and that they were not going to share the spotlight. Ziggler was adamant about it, especially saying that he was a former World Champion and would not share the limelight with someone who had never won it.It remains to be seen how this plays out.