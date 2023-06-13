"Generational promo" ruined by "annoying" Seth Rollins song on WWE RAW, according to Twitter

WWE fans love singing to the tune of Seth Rollins' theme music, but the popular act received a lot of criticism online after RAW this week.

The red brand saw Finn Balor come out to confront Seth Rollins following their controversial encounter last week. Balor was prepared to reignite his rivalry with The Architect over the unfortunate incident that abruptly ended his reign as the inaugural Universal Champion seven years ago.

The Prince seemingly never found the same momentum on the main roster and was prepared to cut an intense promo on RAW this week. However, The Judgment Day member couldn't deliver a single phrase without the crowd hijacking his promo.

Fans in the live audience continuously sang Rollins' theme, which slowly chipped away from the seriousness that Finn Balor intended to show. The Prince repeatedly said it was no joke and had a lot to say, but the crowd refused to let him talk.

Some WWE fans took to Twitter to blast the segment and labeled the crowd as "annoying." Others claimed that Finn Balor finally got his chance to challenge Rollins for the title after seven years and would have cut a generational promo on RAW, but the spectators ruined the segment.

Here's how the WWE Universe on Twitter blasted the RAW crowd following the show:

Both superstars engaged in a brief back and forth as the champion said Balor turned bitter after the injury in 2016, whereas The Architect focused on getting better. He also demanded Balor bring the same fierce version he showed on RAW this week instead of his usual persona as a Judgment Day member, labeling the latter a 'little b*tch.'

Wrestling veteran says Finn Balor should have confronted Seth Rollins backstage on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the aforementioned segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and criticized the same.

Russo said Balor should have confronted Rollins backstage for not controlling the crowd, allowing them to interrupt the promo that would set the tone for the rest of the feud.

"I wouldn't say anything to them because Vince would be all over them! Here's what happens, Chris. Now, somebody else is going to get cut short and guess what? Now they are piss*d. "The people getting cut short are now piss*d off. If I'm Finn Balor, and we get behind the curtain, I'll be saying to Seth, 'Are you happy now, bro? Are you happy? You created a monster out there, and if you are a professional, you should be able to shut them down.'" [7:46 - 8:20]

Finn Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank next month. The Prince recently sent a message to the champion, responding to the latter's "b*tch" comment on RAW.

