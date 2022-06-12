'Jerry Lawler in his greatest day was no Ric Flair' - WWE legend opens up on the two megastars still competing in their 70s (Exclusive)

They say that the bright lights of WWE and professional wrestling are just too addictive. So much so that legends like Jerry Lawler and Ric Flair are both competing well into their 70s.

Lawler has been a part of many independent shows in recent years. He has performed against the likes of Big Cass (William Morrissey) at USA Championship Wrestling and Scott Steiner at the USA Pro 29th Anniversary Show. Meanwhile, Ric Flair will be appearing for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31, eleven years since he last wrestled.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco elaborated upon the difference between the two stars. As legendary as Jerry Lawler's career and legacy are, Brisco believes that even at his peak, Lawler was no Flair.

Here's what he said about the two living legends:

"We got guys in the ring now that's up there. Jerry Lawler. But Jerry Lawler's matches are not Ric Flair's matches. Jerry Lawler in his greatest day was no Ric Flair [Laughs]." [4:16 - 4:29]

Brisco went on to clarify that nobody compares to The Nature Boy. So, in essence, his previous comments weren't a shot directed at The King.

"Nobody compares to Ric Flair. Even at this age, he's getting all the attention in the world. These guys on WWE and these guys over at AEW, they only wish that they could get half the publicity that Ric Flair is getting off this thing. If they could figure out how to channel Ric Flair's passion into what they do, they would be major superstars." [4:49 - 5:16]

Jerry Lawler was on WWE television recently as well

In addition to all the wrestling he does on the independent scene, Lawler is still a regular fixture at World Wrestling Entertainment, albeit not as an active competitor.

Not only was he a part of the 2022 Hell in a Cell Kickoff Panel, but he was also a part of King's Court with Veer Mahaan.

For stories about Lawler and many others from both in and out of the ring, check out Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, a popular podcast with the two WWE Hall of Famers.

