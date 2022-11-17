"Get over it" - WWE Executive tells Bret Hart to squash his real-life hatred for former Universal Champion

Bret Hart has developed his fair share of feuds during his work in the wrestling business for more than 40 years. A noteworthy one being his disdain for Goldberg.

In their 1999 clash at Starrcade, The Hitman defeated the former NFL star for the WCW World Heavyweight title. However, a stiff mule kick during the contest from Goldberg led to the Canadian star getting concussed and eventually through injury, having to vacate the title.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg stated how Hart should let go of his dislike for the WCW Legend.

"I think you do have to get over it and go, 'it was an accident, man. Nobody meant to hurt anybody. I know Goldberg ... I can't imagine him having malice in his heart when any of this stuff went down. I see that as an accident, and I see that worthy of forgiveness and I think in time, maybe Bret will do that ... In time, I think Bret will find forgiveness in his heart for even Goldberg." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite his explosive moveset and popularity with the fans throughout his wrestling career, Goldberg has been known from time to time to accidentally hurt his opponents during a match due to his inexperience in the ring.

Bret Hart wishes that he never wrestled Goldberg

Although the match between two of wrestling's most iconic 1990s stars looked great on paper, the overall contest was not exactly a sight to behold.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Bret Hart revealed that he wished he never left WWE for WCW in 1997 as his showdown with Goldberg would have then never taken place.

"I wished I’d never left for WCW because I probably wouldn’t have had a stroke and I probably wouldn’t have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg." [H/T The Ringer]

During their historic pro wrestling careers, Bret Hart and Goldberg have won a combined impressive 11 World Championships between them, as they beat stars like Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Owens to do so.

