"Get used to how those shoulders feel on the mat" - 8-time champion mocks Bayley following her match on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently took a shot at Damage CTRL leader Bayley following RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley came out and said that her WrestleMania 39 opponent Charlotte Flair is washed up and wouldn't be able to win against her. Meanwhile, The Role Model interfered and told The Eradicator that she should've asked for help from Damage CTRL.

Eventually, a brawl began between the two women, and an impromptu match was booked. Despite distractions from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, the 33-year-old lost the match when Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch came out to back Ripley and distracted The Role Model, thus costing her the match. Rhea eventually hit a Riptide on the Damage CTRL member to pick up the victory.

Taking to social media, Stratus mocked the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion for her loss as she mentioned that the latter should get used to getting pinned.

"@madeupbymegaen's glam minus the black eye from the idiot @itsmebayley (emoji) PS Bayley- nice match this week- get used to how those shoulders feel on the mat...," wrote Trish.

Check out a screengrab of Trish Stratus' Instagram story below:

Bayley sends out an emotional message following her loss on RAW

RAW Superstar Bayley recently sent out an emotional message following her loss on the red brand.

Taking to social media, The Role Model sent out a message to her former idols Trish Stratus and Lita, as she mentioned how fond she was of them. She further added that the women that she used to idolize cost her the match that she needed to win.

The Damage CTRL leader stated that she would seek revenge for the same.

"10 years ago today, inspired and full of hope for the future. Hopeful to meet my heroes and thank them. And tonight the 2 that meant the most to me, cost me a win that I desperately needed… @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom. Real classy @BeckyLynchWWE. I won’t let this slide."

Damage CTRL members, The Role Model, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai will face Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 in a six-woman tag team match.

