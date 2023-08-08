"Get well soon!!! I miss you!" - Lana sends a message to former WWE rival

Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, sent a heartfelt message to a current RAW star.

Liv Morgan is currently out with an injury. She was recently left seething in pain after a brutal attack by Rhea Ripley. An update on Morgan stated that she was attacked so that WWE could keep her off the TV in case she needed surgery.

Lana, aka CJ Perry, was let go by WWE two years ago. She still keeps up with the product and has several friends in the company. She is pretty close with Morgan and occasionally shares pictures with her on social media.

Perry recently took to her Instagram stories and sent a message to an injured Morgan.

"Get well soon !!! I miss you !" she wrote.

Lana's message to Liv Morgan on Instagram

Lana and Liv Morgan once feuded on WWE TV

In 2019-20, Perry and Bobby Lashley feuded with the former's real-life husband, Rusev.

During Perry and Lashley's wedding on WWE RAW, Liv Morgan returned after a brief absence and confessed her love for Perry. This led to a feud pitting Perry and Lashley with Rusev and Morgan.

In 2020, Liv chatted with Inside The Ropes and opened up about her feud with Lana. Here's what she said:

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience,” she said.

Unfortunately, Perry was released by WWE in 2021. Liv has done quite well for herself since then, including a SmackDown Women's title reign.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Liv Morgan a speedy recovery!

