"Get over yourself" - WWE veteran mocks Cody Rhodes' fashion fiasco on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo called out Cody Rhodes for his outfit choices on RAW this week.

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW this week, talking about his animosity towards Jey Uso. Jey then came out to confront Drew, but The Judgment Day also stepped up to him. Jey also had a backup in the form of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes, who came out in a brown overcoat.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned why Cody was in the coat when he was coming out for a fight. The former writer ridiculed The American Nightmare's appearance and felt that he should have at least taken off the coat while making his way to the ring.

"I have one question. Why is Cody fighting in his winter coat? Bro, is he that concerned with being this fashion play that he's going to fight in his good winter coat? Like really, really? Get over yourself. At least take it off going down the ramp. Get over yourself! Who fights in their winter coat, bro?" [From 7:58 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes and the rest of his gang square up to the combined might of The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

