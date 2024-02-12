Ghost from Seth Rollins' past could haunt him nearly 10 years to the day at WrestleMania XL; Top WWE star drops huge tease

A top WWE Superstar recently teased going after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. The name in question is Damian Priest.

After winning the men's Money in the Bank match in 2023, Priest has tried cashing in his contract on several occasions but has consistently failed. Many fans believe The Archer of Infamy will officially cash in on The Visionary at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent episode of Sony Liv's WWE Super Dhamaal, Damian Priest was asked if he was considering cashing in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins at this year's Show of Shows, reminiscent of The Visionary's cash-in at WrestleMania 31.

The Judgment Day member said he was thinking about pulling the stunt during Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match at 'Mania:

"I'd be lying if I said I hadn't been thinking about that [cashing in his MITB briefcase on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40]. You know, the idea of what he did. I mean, imagine someone else doing it but doing it to him. That's another one of those. That sounds pretty good to me, you know. So it's not a no. It's, you know, we'll see what happens," said Priest. [From 22:18 onwards]

For those unaware, Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his MITB contract in 2015 at WrestleMania 31 during Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sent a message to The Rock

After coming face to face with The Rock at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Seth Rollins sent him a message.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Visionary mentioned that The Great One should know WWE was his house now as he held the World Heavyweight Championship:

“He can show up and do his thing. I just want him to know this is my place now. I’m the World Heavyweight Champion. It’s my time, my WrestleMania, my show. So please, come do your thing, raise your eyebrow, say your little words, and run back and do your things, make your movies, make your money. Just know whose house it is," said Seth Rollins.

Many fans believe WWE might book a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, pitting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for The Show of Shows.

